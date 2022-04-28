Saints sign Waratahs wing Ramm

The English-qualified 23-year-old outside back has started 18 of his 20 Super Rugby appearances since announcing himself in style with a try on his Waratahs debut in 2020, becoming a mainstay in the Sky Blues’ backline and one of the competition’s top performers in clean breaks, defenders beaten, and metres carried.

Ramm came through the Colts system at Randwick – playing in the Shute Shield competition for the Sydney side – before also representing the Sydney Rays in Australia’s National Rugby Championship ahead of joining the Waratahs’ Gen Blue Academy.

He was selected for the Junior Wallabies in 2018, pulling on the Australia jersey at that year’s World Rugby Under-20s Championship, and the 6ft 3in flyer is now relishing the prospect of turning out at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens in the Gallagher Premiership.

James Ramm is joining Saints

“I’m thrilled to be signing for Northampton Saints and to experience playing some footy in a completely different environment over in England,” Ramm said.

“The Premiership is one of the most competitive leagues in the world and I’m looking forward to getting over there to show the club’s supporters what I can do.”

“The coaches have a really exciting vision for Saints and the brand of rugby the team plays, so I wanted to get involved as soon as I started talking to them.

“There have been a few guys now who have done great things in black, green and gold having moved over to Northampton from Sydney in recent years. I hope I can follow in their footsteps and make a big impact at the club.”

Ramm has been named in Dave Rennie’s senior Australia training squads but is yet to make his debut for the Wallabies at Test level, and has balanced his playing career so far with studying for a degree in bio-medical engineering at the University of New South Wales.

He started his journey in rugby later than most having been a prodigious gymnast in his youth, specialising in the floor and vault disciplines and competing at the Australian Institute of Sport.