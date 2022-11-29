Saints in strong position as they eye Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final spot
Saints remain in with a good chance of making the semi-finals of the Premiership Rugby Cup after it was confirmed that two matches have been added to the competition schedule, in order to allow a fair and equitable qualification for the semi-finals.
As approved unanimously by all clubs at an Investor Board meeting, two games (Bristol Bears vs Sale Sharks and London Irish vs Bath Rugby) will be staged at a date to be confirmed, to complete the qualification process.
Exeter Chiefs will also receive a points allocation from the match that should have been played against Worcester Warriors.
Once these adjustments have been completed, the sides eligible for the knockout stages of the competition will have played four matches, allowing for a fair and equitable semi-final qualification from the three pools.
Having won three of their four matches so far in the competition, Saints sit in a strong position at the top of Pool 3.
If London Irish are defeated by Bath in the rearranged pool fixture, Saints are guaranteed to progress into the semi-finals, although whether or not they would play the final-four clash on home soil would depend on results elsewhere.
If the Irish beat Bath, the Exiles will top Pool 3 and Saints will again be looking at results elsewhere in the competition to see whether any side can edge them out of the best-placed runner-up position in the hunt for the final semi-final place.