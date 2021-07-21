Saints discover Champions Cup pool stage opponents
Saints will square up to Racing 92 and Ulster in the pool stages of this season's Champions Cup.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 12:44 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 12:46 pm
The draw was made on Wednesday afternoon and Saints were set to face Racing 92 and Ulster or Connacht and Bordeaux-Begles.
They were placed in Pool A, meaning they will face trips to Paris and Belfast in December and January.
Saints last faced Ulster back in April, losing to them in a Challenge Cup quarter-final at Franklin's Gardens.
But they do have good memories of their last competitive trip to Belfast back in December 2012, when the black, green and gold grabbed a memorable European win.
As for Racing, Saints have faced them numerous times during the past decade, but they have not played against the Parisians since December 2015.