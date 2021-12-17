Ratuniyarawa hopes he has more seasons ahead at Saints

Api Ratuniyarawa

The Fiji lock has become a mainstay in the first team since arriving from French side Agen during the 2016/17 season.

And even though he will turn 36 in July, Ratuniyarawa has no thoughts of retiring just yet.

"I'm going to have to look after my body now," Ratuniyarawa said.

"I'm really happy with how I'm playing and I'm going to keep pushing.

"I'll see if I can keep going and if I'm offered to stay here, I'll be happy to do it until the wheels fall off and that's it for me.

"I'm still enjoying my rugby and I'll keep pushing until it's time to hang my boots up."

Ratuniyarawa has racked up 111 appearances for Saints so far, scoring six tries in the process.

He is a hugely popular member of the squad and he loves being part of the Saints setup.

"It's been good so far," Ratuniyarawa said.

"It's my sixth season here now and I'm enjoying my rugby here.

"The S&C (strength and conditioning) guys really look after me and my workload.

"I want to keep on pushing."

Next up for Ratuniyarawa and Saints is a trip to Ulster tonight.

Chris Boyd' s side were beaten 45-14 by Racing 92 in the Champions Cup curtain raiser last week.

And Ratuniyarawa said: "It's another challenge coming this week but we've taken lessons from last Friday and it's a massive opportunity to go and put our game on to them.

"We didn't really get our tempo going last week.