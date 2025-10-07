Radford 'firmly focused' on taking Saints to new heights after securing Scotland job

Lee Radford (picture: Northampton Saints)

Lee Radford says it is a 'huge honour' to have been handed a coaching role by Scotland.

But he insists he is still 'firmly focused' on taking Saints to new heights this season.

Radford will join Scotland's coaching setup on a full-time basis at the end of the current campaign, and he will be seconded to Scottish Rugby for this season's international windows.

The 46-year-old will join Scotland for this year’s Quilter Nations Series in November and the 2026 Guinness Six Nations Championship from February to mid-March, during which time Saints will be competing in the PREM Rugby Cup competition.

Radford will then take on a permanent position within Gregor Townsend’s coaching set-up in the summer of 2026.

“I am extremely grateful to Northampton Saints and specifically to Phil Dowson for giving me the opportunity to transition into rugby union – it was a leap into the unknown, but one that has been incredible so far," Radford said.

“From day one, the club, the players, and the supporters have embraced me, and I’m very thankful for the warmth and trust they’ve shown throughout my time here so far.

“Working with this group of players and coaches is a privilege. Their commitment, energy, and willingness to buy into what we’ve tried to build defensively has made my job a joy, and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved.

“The chance to coach at international level with Scotland is a huge honour and one I’m really excited about.

"Opportunities like this don’t come around often, so I am very grateful to Gregor and looking forward to getting started in November.

“But I am also firmly focused on Saints and the season ahead. I’m committed to making sure this year with Northampton is a successful one, and I’ll be giving everything I’ve got to help this team go even further.”