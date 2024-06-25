Ludlam can't wait to follow in footsteps of English stars at Toulon
The French giants finally confirmed Ludlam's arrival from Saints on Monday.
Back in February, it was announced that the 28-year-old back row forward would be exiting cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.
It was widely known that Toulon would be his next destination, but it has taken several months for the Top 14 side to make that public.
Now they have done so though, and Saints Academy product Ludlam is clearly looking forward to the next chapter in his career.
“I am very enthusiastic about joining this prestigious club, with a rich history and made up of very talented players," said Ludlam, who helped Saints to claim Gallagher Premiership glory in his final game for the club.
"I grew up watching players like Jonny Wilkinson and the Armitage brothers (Delon and Steffon) play in this jersey.
"I can’t wait to fight for the team, for the club, in front of the Mayol crowd.
"Go Toulon!"
Toulon sports director Laurent Emmanuelli said: “Lewis is a player that we have been following for some time.
"Always present at the forefront of the fight, a good defender, capable of providing solutions, Lewis is one of the players with character that our supporters love.
"He also has significant leadership qualities since he has been the captain of the Saints for three seasons now.
"We look forward to welcoming him among us very soon."
