Gloucester v Saints: Full team news for Saturday's Challenge Cup clash

Matt Proctor

Dingwall was a late withdrawal from the squad for the Challenge Cup last-16 clash at Kingsholm, meaning Proctor will get his chance to shine in the 13 shirt.

The Kiwi star has not started for Saints since scoring against Gloucester on March 5, but having made his return from injury against Bristol Bears last time out, he is now in from the off.

That is the only change Saints have made to the team that beat the Bears in the key Gallagher Premiership encounter on April 2.

But there are some alterations to the bench as Nick Auterac is unavailable this weekend, meaning Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi will be among the replacements.

Manny Iyogun is now off the 'not considered for selection' list but Saturday's game comes too soon for the talented young loosehead prop.

Teimana Harrison and Piers Francis have recovered from injury and are able to take their place among the replacements.

Saints have gone with a 6:2 split on the bench for this weekend's European showdown, with lock Brandon Nansen given the No.23 shirt.

Chris Boyd's side were overwhelmed by the Gloucester pack late on last time out at Kingsholm and they will hope the addition of an extra forward to the bench can help them combat late fatigue up front.

As for Gloucester, they make 10 changes to the team that defeated the Dragons in Newport last time out with five forwards and five backs coming into the team.

Santiago Carreras will start at full-back with Louis Rees-Zammit and Ollie Thorley keeping their places on the wings.

Chris Harris, Mark Atkinson, Adam Hastings and Charlie Chapman all come into a new-look midfield.

In the forwards, Val Rapava-Ruskin and Fraser Balmain return at prop with Santiago Socino starting at hooker after a hat-trick against the Dragons.

Freddie Clarke keeps his jersey with Matias Alemanno coming in to partner him at second row.

Jordy Reid keeps his spot at flanker with both Ruan Ackermann and captain Lewis Ludlow returning to the starting side.

There is a strong list of replacements with Jack Singleton, Harry Elrington, Jamal Ford-Robinson, Alex Craig and Ben Morgan covering the forwards.

Ben Meehan, Billy Twelvetrees and Tom Seabrook are named as back replacements.

Gloucester: Carreras; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley; Hastings, Chapman; Rapava-Ruskin, Socino, Balmain; Clarke, Alemanno; Reid, Ludlow (c), Ackermann.

Replacements: Singleton, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Craig, Morgan, Twelvetrees, Seabrook.

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor, Hutchinson, Collins; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Hill; Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa; Lawes, Ludlam (c), Augustus.