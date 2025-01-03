Final hero Hendy continues to take huge strides at Saints

George Hendy came off the bench to set up the winning try in last season's Gallagher Premiership final (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tom Wood made a certain corner of Franklin’s Gardens his own with some try-scoring heroics in a memorable Premiership play-off semi-final win against Leicester Tigers in 2014.

But in recent weeks, George Hendy has produced some heroics of his own in that very same corner.

Not in the try-scoring sense though – in the try-saving category.

Hendy has made a habit of thwarting opposition sides with incredible last-ditch interventions.

He did it against Gloucester before unfortunately being forced off with concussion, and he did it again last weekend as he raced across to stop Newcastle Falcons scoring in the corner just before the break.

That helped Saints preserve a clean sheet, which they carried all the way through to the final whistle.

And Hendy is delighted that his hard work behind the scenes is paying off.

“I wouldn't say it's down to anything special from me, it's just the desire for everyone to work for each other and that's what we keep hammering on about,” the 22-year-old said. “It's about how much we want to work for each other and ultimately get the ball back so we can do the stuff we really enjoy doing.

“It's come with putting on a bit of size and with help in the gym. I'm just a lot more confident to throw my weight around on the defensive side.

“I've always been a natural doing it with the ball in hand but defence has been a big work-on so it's nice to see some rewards coming from it.”

On the huge tackle he made last weekend, Hendy said: “It was our big challenge, it was just before half-time, we were down a man and we wanted to keep them to zero points as well. It was pretty cool.”

Saints will have to hit the heights in terms of physicality on Sunday as they host a Bath team who pride themselves on their brutality.

But games against Bath will always bring back a special memory for Hendy, who came off the bench to set up the winning try for Saints against the west country outfit in last season’s Gallagher Premiership final.

Hendy was also named man of the match after that special cameo appearance at Twickenham in June.

“I still don't think it's sunk in and it probably won't until I retire,” Hendy said.

"It will be a nice challenge again this weekend and hopefully we can repeat the result from last year.

"It (the final) was just an absolute whirlwind.

"Every now and then you see a clip of it and you think 'that was pretty cool'.

"But you're always thinking 'next job, next job' and obviously it was Newcastle last week and Bath this week.

"As soon as Bath's done it's about what's next and while it's nice being able to reflect on what you've done in the past, ultimately it's about what's to come.”

As he enters 2025, Hendy is hoping for another enjoyable year.

"I just want to keep improving my game as much as I can and keep adding to the team,” Hendy said.

"We've got such a talented group and I just want to take my opportunities the best I can and hopefully get in an England shirt as well. That would be quite nice.”

Hendy has certainly impressed the Saints coaches with his development.

And defence coach Lee Radford said: “He's a young kid and he's still improving every game.

“If you look at it as a whole and where he is in his career, he didn't even play all of last season so this is probably the most he's played in a season in his life up to this point, so he's always going to get better.

“We work on a lot during the week and we get a lot of reps in defensively so to see him improving is pleasing.

“If you speak to every player in the team they will all give you something they want to be better at, and for George that was his decision making defensively and his physicality.

“I think the physicality stuff he's definitely getting better at, and the decision making is always a constant work-on, so the more reps he gets and the more minutes on the field he gets, the better he's going to be.”