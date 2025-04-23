Willey and Sultans celebrate first PSL win, but Breetzke remains sidelined in IPL

Northants Steelbacks skipper David Willey

Northants Steelbacks skipper David Willey has endured a testing start to the Pakistan Super League season with Multan Sultans - but was able to celebrate a first success of the tournament this week.

The Sultans had begun their campaign with three straight defeats, but they broke their duck on Tuesday with a 33-run win over third-placed Lahore Qalanders.

Despite the win, the Sultans remain bottom of the six-team table, but are now level on points with Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiatiors, and just four points adrift of second-placed Karachi Kings.

Willey has played in all four matches to date, enjoying solid bowling performances in the 47-run loss to Islamabad United (1-21 from three overs) and the 120-run hammering at the hands of Peshawar (2-36 from four).

The Northants man took one for 51 in the win over Lahore, claiming the late scalp of Asif Afridi.

The Sultans were due back in action on Wednesday evening when they host Islamabad, and they then go to Lahore to take on the Qalanders again on Saturday.

The tournament's group stage runs until May 10, when the Sultans wrap up their regular campaign with a home game against Quetta Gladiators, before the play-offs then begin.

The final is due to be staged on Sunday, May 18 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Willey's Steelbacks team-mate Matthew Breetzke has yet to play in the Indian Premier League.

The South African, who was originally due to feature in the Rothesay County Championship for Northants in April and May, was instead snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL auction.

That meant he headed off to India instead of Wantage Road, but he has been unable to force his way into the Super Giants batting line-up.

Lucknow have played nine matches to date, winning five and losing four, and sit fifth in the 10-team table, just two points off leaders Gujaret Titans.

Their main run-scorers in the tournament have been Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni, but the likes of David Miller and Risabh Pant have yet to fire, despite playing in every match.

Like skipper Willey, Breetzke will be available for the start of the Steelbacks’ Vitality Blast campaign at Yorkshire on May 30.