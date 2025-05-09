Proaction Martial Arts announces newly qualified instructors
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The rigorous programme, designed to equip aspiring martial arts instructors with the essential skills of teaching, leadership, and class management, has seen these individuals push their limits while balancing their own personal training goals and life commitments. They’ve now earned their place as fully qualified instructors at Proaction Martial Arts.
The journey to qualification included:
- Theoretical Study: In-depth learning on leadership, child development, lesson planning, and martial arts theory.
- Practical Experience: Hands-on teaching practice with regular feedback and support from senior instructors.
- Instructor Challenge Day: A final test of endurance and skill, ensuring the candidates were prepared for the demands of teaching.
These new instructors have demonstrated exceptional commitment, discipline, and passion for the art of teaching martial arts. Proaction Martial Arts believes in empowering individuals to become leaders—not just in the training hall, but in life. The successful completion of this training marks the beginning of their leadership journey within the academy.
"We are so pleased to welcome these instructors to our team," said Tom Nicholson, Founder of Proaction Martial Arts. "Their dedication to personal growth and passion for teaching will inspire future generations of martial artists."