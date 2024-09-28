Northants struggle as play finally gets underway against Yorkshire at Headingley

George Bartlett top scored fro Northants

Northants endured a difficult day against Yorkshire as play finally got underway in their final Vitality County Championship match of the season at Headingley on Friday.

The hosts will be promoted to division one if they draw the clash with Northants, and Ben Coad claimed three of six wickets to fall when play finally got underway after tea on day two.

Coad’s three for 29 from 12 overs, including his 300th first-class wicket, left the County in big trouble at 117 for six from 40 overs, handing Yorkshire two of the maximum 10 points they require to secure second place behind Sussex.

The start of play was delayed until 3.30pm following first day rain and a wet outfield on day two.

Northants, with nothing to play for but holding onto fourth place in division two, were inserted. George Hill also struck twice with his seamers and Jordan Thompson once.

Visiting debutant Krish Patel, aged 18, impressed with 26 and George Bartlett top-scored with an unbeaten 41.

Yorkshire are aiming to hold off the challenge of third-placed Middlesex, who have seen the opening two days of their clash with leaders Sussex abandoned at Hove.

Northants handed first-class debuts to both Patel and on-loan Nottinghamshire spinner Fateh Singh, the latter signed only for this game.

Patel was the first to make an impact, and impressively too during an eye-catching 41-ball innings with five fours.

He came through the Surrey age-groups, played one Metro Bank One-Day Cup game for his home county last season and then signed a two-year rookie professional contract at Wantage Road at the end of last month.

Patel came to the crease late in the third over after Coad had removed opener Gus Miller, caught at first slip by Hill - two for one.

The diminutive right-hander was strong through the covers off both front foot and back. One square drive off England fringe Test fast bowler Matthew Fisher was particularly memorable.

He shared 42 with the more doughty Luke Procter before edging Thompson’s seam to second slip as the visitors fell to 44 for two in the 15th over.

Only 20 more runs had been added when Hill bowled Procter, for 25, with his fifth ball, securing Yorkshire’s first point of the fixture.

Hill had been capped by Yorkshire as the rain fell on day one and was again presented with his cap before play started to give Yorkshire’s supporters chance to acclaim their 23-year-old all-rounder.

And he added a second wicket when James Sales was bowled for 17 shouldering arms as Northants fell to 79 for four in the 30th over.

Conditions were ever-changing through a competitive evening; sun, cloud and even a bit of rain.

When Coad struck again - for wicket number 300 - the floodlights were on, with Saif Zaib edging to Hill at first slip. Northamptonshire were 106 for five in the 37th over.

He also had nightwatchman Singh caught at short mid-off in his next over, securing Yorkshire’s second bowling bonus point.

That, added to eight points for the draw, would be enough for a division one return for the first time since 2022.

Northants coach Greg Smith, who is also the club’s batting coach, rued a tough day for his side.

“We were waiting around for a day-and-a-half, got told we were playing just over half an hour before and we lose the toss. We would have bowled as well,” he said.

“We lost a couple of wickets at the end there. Had we not, it would probably have been our session. But it was Yorkshire’s.

“It was tricky, but you never know. The sun’s hopefully out tomorrow, and if we can get a decent partnership, then the wicket will offer a bit for the seamers throughout the rest of the day.

“Krish, I was really impressed with what I saw there. He was very composed, organised and hit the ball extremely hard. I think there’s definitely a player there for the future.”