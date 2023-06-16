Greyhound Derby 2023: Derby dream is still alive for Draper and kennel star Distant Podge

The Star Sports English Greyhound Derby dream remains alive for Category One winning trainer Barrie Draper, who has one runner left in the competition ahead of Saturday’s Quarter Finals.

Distant Podge upset the odds when landing Heat Six last week in 28.96 seconds – an average speed of 38.62mph – where he led home last year’s finalist Savana Beau and Irish trained Gaytime Nemo.

It marked the fastest time Distant Podge has recorded in the competition to date. And with just 24 greyhounds now remaining in the £175,000 competition, excitement is beginning to build in the kennel.

Racegoers enjoy Round Three of the English Greyhound Derby last week.

His Quarter Final run takes place at 8.05pm where he’ll meet Romeo Top Gun, Ballymac Finn, Swords Rex, Fabulous Azurra and Untold Zloty. Kennelhand Laura Pruhs remains on a high following last week’s triumph.

“I couldn’t believe it last week when he came out like he did,” said Laura. “That’s what he’s got to do – he’s got to come out and he absolutely did.

“Stevie Knows our other greyhound ran well, but he just got beat. My heart was pounding, and we know he’s a capable greyhound at this level. “We’ve done a lot of work with him, and he recorded a cracking time. We were over the moon with last week and the dream continues.”

Other highlights on the night include Savana Beau – who reached last year’s final – resuming his Derby campaign in Quarter Final One at 7.10pm.

Trainer Kevin Hutton who won the 2018 English Greyhound Derby with Dorotas Wildcat runs his sole runner Signet Otis in the following race before unbeaten youngster Ballymac Marino takes to the track in Quarter Final Three.

The card is complimented by the beginning of the Derby Plate – a competition open to greyhounds who have been knocked out of the main competition.

The Quarter Finals of the Star Sports English Greyhound Derby take place at Towcester Racecourse on Saturday, June 17.

