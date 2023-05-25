Blisworth win and lose a final on penalties.

Duane Morgan celebrating scoring against Moulton, photo by Richard Eason.

Duane Morgan opened the scoring in front of a large crowd at Sileby when Blisworth played Moulton in the first half as Blisworth had the better of the first half.

Blisworth keeper, Josh Mcadoo saved a penalty from Moultons Joey Evans as Moulton started to pin Blisworth back in the final 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jj Mcarthy equalised with a header with 14 minutes left and Moulton went on to lift the cup for the first time, winning 4-2 on penalties.

Man of the match v Harpole, Kieren Westbury

The weather interfered with The League cup final back on the 11th,May. A torrential downpour an hour before kick off left Silebys pitch flooded and the game was postponed.

The rescheduled game took place at Cogenhoe with Blisworth hoping to grab some silverware after finishing runners up in the league and Junior Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In glorious sunshine, Blisworth started well and had a great chance early on with 4 or 5 efforts on goal in the space of ten seconds but couldnt find away past Harpoles keeper.

Harpole came close when they hit the post in a frantic start but the game calmed down as the half wore on and even half chances were hard to come by.

Blisworth receiving the trophy

The second half saw Blisworth have more possession but failed to convert that possession into clear chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The introduction of Nathan Bobowicz and Stephen Grimley helped Blisworths creativity and 3 chances came and went in the space of 2 minutes.

‘Bobo’ and Dale Lewis both got clear of defenders but shot weakly at Harpoles keeper.

The game finished goalless and went straight to penalties.

Dale Lewis with Michael Betts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harpole scored first, Kieren Westbury replying. Keeper Josh Mcadoo then saved Harpoles 2nd penalty to give Blisworth the advantage.

Harpole scored their next two penalties with Dan Lyons, Bobowicz and Nat Liburd all netting for Blisworth.

That left Dale Lewis with the chance to step up and win the final and he found the corner of the net as Blisworth retained the League Cup 5-4 on penalties.

Coach Ryan Brown:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duane Morgan celebrating scoring against Moulton, photo by Richard Eason.

“We never quite hit the form we did in the final against Moulton where we matched them for 70 minutes but ran out of steam”

“Against Harpole we never had enough quality once we got into the final third plus Harpole have a young side who do work hard and make things really difficult. We just never moved the ball with enough urgency to break them down”

“We probably had slightly the better of the second half but couldn’t argue overall the draw was a fair result and were just glad to have got over the line and pick up a trophy”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have our presentation evening on Saturday and its nice to be able to give the hard working committee at Blisworth the chance to celebrate another trophy in the cabinet”

“Its been a busy couple of weeks for the club as 7 of our Junior teams have also played finals and we now look to get Pre-season organised and see if we can add one or two players to the squad in readiness for next season”