Northampton gears up for international bowls event

N&D.I.B.A

Northampton and District Indoor Bowling Association is due to host the British Isles Indoor Bowls Council's Men's International Under 25 Series on Saturday 15th February and Sunday 16th February 2025.

This event is better known as the Brimble Trophy, and this is the first time that the club hosted this event.

N&D.I.B.A has the honour and privilege to host some of the very best Bowlers from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland as they compete to become British Isles Champions.

On the 24 occasions that this event has been held previously, England and Scotland have both won the event an equal 11 times with Wales winning on two occasions. Ireland are yet to win the event. Scotland have won the event on the last 4 occasions and may well be considered favourites.

Northampton may well give England an advantage however as both the England International trials and a training match have been held here recently in the build up to this event.

England Manager Nicky Brett is an England International, and Northampton's very own Conor Bryan has once again been selected to represent his country in what promises to be a showcase of top level bowling.

This is an excellent opportunity to see high quality sport. Entry is available on the door with wristband tickets for both days, available at a cost of just £5 per person.

The opening ceremony which is scheduled for 9am on Saturday 15th February, is due to include a special appearance from the Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Paul Joyce and his Wife, Mayoress, Mylissa Joyce. All four teams will be lead out by Mascots which will be provided by the club. The fixtures are scheduled as follows:

Saturday 15th Feb at 09:45 England v Wales and Scotland v Ireland.

Saturday 15th Feb at 14:45 England v Scotland and Wales v Ireland.

Sunday 16th Feb at 09:30 England v Ireland and Scotland v Wales.

The club offers excellent facilities and both the bar and restaurant will be open to service everyone's needs and requirements.

More information regarding the host club can be found here:

More information regarding The British Isle Bowls Council can be found here: