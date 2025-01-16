How you can help the Parkland Tigers roar

By Ashley Travill
Contributor
Published 16th Jan 2025, 12:20 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 13:24 BST
Thumbs Up for Supporting Grassroots Football! Help Fund Our Roaring Tigers Under-8 Team!
The Roaring Tigers, a passionate group of boys and girls under 8, are on a mission to grow, learn, and enjoy football.

As a grassroots team, we're working hard to create a positive, supportive environment for these young athletes. However, to keep the momentum going, we need your help.

We are raising money to cover pitch rental costs and provide essential equipment like footballs, goals, and training gear. Your support will ensure that these kids have the tools and space they need to develop their skills and enjoy the game they love. Every contribution, big or small, will make a difference in helping our Roaring Tigers shine both on and off the pitch.

Please follow the link to our crowdfunding page to donate and support our team: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/under-8-parklands-tigers-fc

Thank you for being part of their journey!

