West Ham United wish Kamarai Swyer well at Northampton as Sixfields new boy posts a touching farewell

Kamarai Swyer in action during the National League Cup match between Sutton United and West Ham United Under-21s at VBS Community Stadium in 2024. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

West Ham United have wished Kamarai Swyer ‘every success’ at Sixfields as Northampton’s new boy posted an emotional farewell after 14 years at the Hammers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swyer joined West Ham aged eight and impressed at youth level before earning his debut in a UEFA Conference League tie, but this week he agreed to part ways and sign a two-year deal with the Cobblers.

Swyer posted on social media: "After 14 amazing years, it’s time to say goodbye. Big thanks to all the staff and teammates who made my time here unforgettable – I’m so grateful to you all! Wishing you all the best.” Swyer followed that up by posting a picture of him in a Cobblers shirt with the caption: “Let’s work!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham said in a statement: "West Ham United can confirm that academy winger Kamarai Swyer will join League One side Northampton upon the expiration of his contract on 1 July.

“Swyer links up with the Cobblers under the guidance of former West Ham United captain and first-team coach Kevin Nolan, who he worked with during Nolan’s tenure in east London between 2020 and 2024.

“A talented wide player from Redbridge, Swyer joined the club’s Academy at the age of eight and progressed steadily through the ranks. He signed his first professional contract on his 18th birthday and made his senior debut during West Ham United’s UEFA Europa Conference League-winning campaign, coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 away victory at FCSB in November 2022.

“In what would be his final season in claret and blue, Swyer was a consistent figure for Mark Robson’s U21s, making the most starts (30) and contributing a team-high eight goals and ten assists across all competitions. He was also the only player to score in every competition the U21s played in, Premier League 2, the EFL Trophy, the Premier League International Cup and the National League Cup.

“Everyone at West Ham United would like to thank Kamarai for his 14 years of service to the club and wishes him every success in the next chapter of his career at Northampton Town.”