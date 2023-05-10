View from the press box: The alternative awards for Cobblers' 2022/23 promotion-winning campaign

Cobblers capped off a brilliant season with Monday’s promotion-clinching 1-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers.
A long, arduous but ultimately successful campaign will live long in the memory of Town fans as Jon Brady guided his team back to League One. Having travelled hundreds of miles up and down the country to cover the team, reporter James Heneghan hands out his end-of-season awards. Who was the team’s best player? Who enjoyed a breakout campaign? And what was the season-defining moment? Find out here...
1. Best player
Not an easy one despite Sam Hoskins' stunning season, but ultimately he can be the only winner. Whilst so many others have been exceptional - from the outstanding leadership of Jon Guthrie to the midfield class of Marc Leonard and Jack Sowerby - the simple fact is, without Hoskins, Cobblers would not have won promotion. He started with 11 in 10 and never looked back. A final tally of 22 goals and 7 assists in 41 league appearances, largely playing out wide or at wing-back, represents a magnificent season. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Standout young player
Again you could pick any of five or six. Harvey Lintott, Sam Sherring, Kieron Bowie and several others have all stepped up when needed, but Marc Leonard has been everything you want from a loan player and more. Not only supremely talented, he's competed brilliantly and has been as reliable as anyone fitness wise, appearing in 45 of Town's 46 league games. He topped the following stats for Cobblers players: most tackles (2.2 per game), most interceptions (1.3pg) and most passes (43pg). Photo: Pete Norton
3. Breakout star
No-one could have envisaged Harvey Lintott going on to play nearly 40 games when he joined the club on trial in pre-season. But injuries presented him with an opportunity and he has only gone from strength to strength, almost improving by the week. At just 20 years of age, the young right-back could have a very bright future ahead of him. Credit to Brady and the recruitment team too for spotting his talent after Gillingham's ill-advised decision to let him go. Photo: PETE NORTON
4. Most underrated player
OK, so Jon Guthrie isn't really underrated, but he's so consistent and so reliable that his performances and leadership can be taken for granted. He was almost a one-man defence at times when all those around him were dropping like flies. He eventually went down himself but his brilliant performances up until then got Cobblers into pole position to win promotion. Photo: Pete Norton