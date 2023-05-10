View from the press box: The alternative awards for Cobblers' 2022/23 promotion-winning campaign

3 . Breakout star

No-one could have envisaged Harvey Lintott going on to play nearly 40 games when he joined the club on trial in pre-season. But injuries presented him with an opportunity and he has only gone from strength to strength, almost improving by the week. At just 20 years of age, the young right-back could have a very bright future ahead of him. Credit to Brady and the recruitment team too for spotting his talent after Gillingham's ill-advised decision to let him go. Photo: PETE NORTON