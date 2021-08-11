Superb Etete steals the show as Spurs striker scores twice in Cobblers' cup upset at Coventry

Scott Pollock also impressed

Kion Etete produced one of the best debut performances in recent memory as Cobblers caused an almighty cup upset by taking down Coventry City at the Ricoh Arena on Wednesday night.

Etete was the standout performer of a highly impressive Town display, scoring both goals as the visitors came from a goal down to prevail 2-1 - deservedly so - and reach the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Coventry started well and their dominance of the first 15 minutes was reflected by Walker's opening goal, but Jon Brady then made a tactical tweak and Cobblers were much the better side thereafter, spurning several chances to level before half-time.

No matter, they were finally rewarded in the second-half when a fine solo goal by Etete levelled things up before the same man scored a scrappy second and Town were not overly troubled from then on, comfortably keeping the hosts at bay to take out Championship opposition and claim another big scalp in this competition.

There were superb performances all over the pitch but Etete, making his very first appearance in claret, was the star as he bullied and bossed City's defence all night long, no doubt impressing the 903 noisy away supporters, who thoroughly enjoyed their first away trip in 18 months.

Etete was given the nod up front there were also starts for Sam Hoskins, Shaun McWilliams and Scott Pollock as Jon Brady rang the changes, making eight in all.

In truth, for 15 minutes, the visitors looked a team that had many so many alterations as their disjointed start allowed Coventry to seize the upper-hand and grapple control of the contest.

The home side played some neat stuff and were deservedly ahead on 12 minutes when Town failed to clear a cross into the box and the ball dropped kindly for Walker to turn home.

Jordan Shipley spurned a great chance to immediately double the lead, blazing over after being set through on goal, and at that point, Town's travelling fans may have feared the worst.

Brady made a slight tweak though, moving Pollock central and Etete out wide, and that did the trick as Cobblers suddenly sparked into life and turned the tide their way.

They went close to levelling on several occasions; Hoskins flashed a cross-shot across the face of goal and Pollock drew Ben Wilson into a low stop, but the best opportunity arrived midway through the half when Rose could only hit the post from six yards out.

The impressive Etete, drifting in from the left, was causing plenty of problems for Coventry and he was so close to a debut goal, denied only by a goal-line clearance after Wilson rushed off his line to smother at the feet of Pollock.

After barely getting a touch in the first 15 minutes, Town were now bossing the game and had Coventry on the back foot, but they could not find an equaliser before half-time.

However, it took just seven minutes of the second-half for Cobblers - and Etete himself - to get the goal they deserved. It was all his own work, bringing down a long ball, turning before firing a low half-volley into the bottom corner

That was no more than Town's play had warranted and Etete continued to be a nuisance for the home defence, although Coventry did threaten themselves on the hour, Declan Dacosta forcing Jonny Maxted to tip over with a long-range effort.

Coventry had regained an element of control and started to dominate possession, but they were hit by the sucker-punch with 20 minutes to go when Etete grabbed his second. This one was far scrappier, just about forcing the ball over the line from a long throw, but it counted all the same as Town hit the front.

City inevitably responded with heavy pressure in what time remained but they were met by a stubborn defensive rearguard and there was to be no denying the Cobblers a place in round two.

Coventry: Wilson, Rose (Past 63), Allen (c), Reid, Shipley, Dacosta, Drysdale, Howley (Maatsen 63), Jones, Enobakhare (Waghorn 63), Walker

Subs not used: Moore, Tavares, Ngandu, Rus

Cobblers: Maxted, Nelson (Connolly 72), Horsfall (c), Guthrie, Hoskins, Koiki, McWilliams, Lewis, Pollock (Pinnock 56), Rose (Kabamba 60), Etete

Subs not used: Roberts, Mills, Ashley-Seal, Chukwuemeka

Referee: Benjamin Speedle

Attendance: 5,284