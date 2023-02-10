RESULTS & FIXTURES SPECIAL - Latest from the local football scene, now with added round-ups!

Cogenhoe United were the team to really catch the eye this week as they claimed a giant-killing scalp, seeing off Kettering Town in the semi-finals of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

It was a busy week of action, from the Cobblers drawing 0-0 with Walsall in Sky Bet League Two, through the non-leagues, and down to the Sunday morning action on the town and county’s parks.

Here is your extensive guide to all the key results from the full spectrum of football across Northampton and the county, as well as the fixtures for the days ahead.

Frankie Maguire (right) was all smiles after netting the third goal in Kettering Town's 3-0 win at Banbury United

ROUND-UPS

Cooks on the spot to shock Poppies in Hillier Cup semi-final

Cogenhoe United upset the odds to beat Kettering Town on Tuesday night and progress to the final of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

The United Counties League Premier Division South side were big underdogs going into the clash at Compton Park, with the Poppies playing several levels above in the Vanarama National League North.

Brackley Town boss Roger Johnson watches his side lose 2-0 at Peterborough Sports on Saturday (Picture: Glenn Alcock)

Kettering picked a strong side for the clash as well, with manager Lee Glover keen to progress to the final, but it was the Cooks who prevailed.

Goalkeeper Ash Bodycote emerged to be the hero on the night, keeping a clean sheet and then making two crucial saves in the shootout as the Cooks won it 4-1 – Ben Gough firing home the winning spot-kick.

It was a huge win for Scott Carlin and his players, with the Cooks having endured a difficult season to date.

But they will now take on another National League North side in the final, with the clash against Peterborough Sports to be staged at Sixfields Stadium.

A delighted Carlin tweeted: "Couldn’t be prouder of my whole Cogenhoe United squad tonight.

"To go toe-to-toe with a strong Kettering Town side and come out winners makes me and my staff very happy."

Poppies boss Glover was upset with his team's performance, but praised the Cooks as he said: "I am disappointed to lose a semi-final. You can say we are trying to get people fit and we have a big catalogue of games but Cogenhoe, I think, deserved it.

“We have hit the post in the second half and their goalkeeper has pulled off one great save but I think they deserved it. We started playing in a way that we don’t play and I was disappointed with that.

“We have lost a semi-final but I hope we haven’t picked up any injuries. We wanted to win and we had a strong side out so I am disappointed to lose.”

It has been a great week for the Cooks who also claimed a thumping 4-1 win over high-flying Coventry United in the UCL on Saturday.

Cooks were 2-0 up after six minutes through goals from Jessi Obeng and Bailey Weatherly, and they never looked back, with Obeng adding a second on the hour mark after Alexander Parkes had scored the third on the stroke of half-time.

Carlin’s men return to league action on Saturday when they entertain March Town United.

Mixed week for Moulton

It was a mixed week for Moulton in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One.

On Saturday, Eaton Socon were swept aside 5-0 at Brunting Road, with goals coming from Joe Evans. Joshua Melling, Luca Iaciofano, Adam Jordan and Jamal Said.

But on Tuesday night things weren't so good for Moulton as visitors Ampthill Town claimed a comfortable 2-0 win.

The villagers, who are seventh in the table, are in NFA Les Underwood Junior Cup action on Saturday when they host Rushden & Higham United.

On-song Sileby are six-hitters!

Sileby Rangers claimed a six-point maximum from their two Spartan South Midlands League Division One matches this week.

Saturday saw Sileby smash Holmer Green 6-2 with Nathan Burrows scoring a hat-trick and singles coming from Ross Garlick, Ivandro Monteiro and Lewis McMahon.

Tuesday saw Sileby claim a 2-1 win at Langford, with Monteiro and Lewis Taylor netting.

Luke Emery and Lewis Irwin scored as ON Chenecks beat Rugby Borough 2-1 on Saturday, and they then drew 0-0 with Whitworth in midweek.

Super Sam the goal star for Club 81

Sam Watson took the goal plaudits in the big Thorplands Club 81 derby in the Nene Sunday League's Dale Stratford Trophy.

Watson scored both goals as Club 81 beat their own A side 2-1 at Lingswood, with Josh Healey replying.

Bat & Wickets were 2-1 winners over Ashby Athletic, with Richard Dunkley and Louis Thomas on target.

Royals saw off Thorplands Club 81 Colts 3-0, with Jack Lee scoring two and Rob Hill one, while George Inwood and Greg Wright were on target as Spartak won 3-2 at Nene Natives.

Haywood and Neal double up

Kingsthorpe Jets hit the goal trail as they coasted to a big 8-2 win at FC Flore Reserves in the Nene Sunday League Alan Dimmer Trophy.

Benjamin Haywood and James Neal both scored twice for the Jets, while there were singles for Troy Haines, Jack Forgione and Daniel Pacey.

David Green Development were also winners, as goals from Christopher Roscoe and Callum Steel saw them to a 2-1 win over Crick Athletic Reserves.

Elsewhere, Sixfields Rangers B were 4-2 winners at Boughton Wanderers Reserves.

Blisworth stay on title course

Blisworth maintained their four-point lead at the top of the Northants Combination Premier Division thanks to a 5-1 win at Corby S&L on Saturday.

On target for Blisworth were Niall Duffy, Reiss Gartland, Dale Lewis, Duane Morgan and Ross Watson.

Second-placed Kettering Nomads were also emphatic winners, seeing off Corby Pegasus 4-1, and third-placed Irchester United squeezed past Corby White Hart Locos 3-2.

Jake Peters scored twice as Woodford United beat Heyford Athletic 2-1.

Moulton Ladies go clear at the top

Moulton have moved clear at the top of the Macron Northants Women's & Girls League Premier Division.

The villagers are now three points above second-placed Bugbrooke thanks to a hard-fought 3-1 win at Long Buckby on Sunday. Moulton's scorers were Georgina Chaplin, Alex Passingham and Wiktoria Pilarczyk.

In division one, Nicola Miller and Morgan Greenley both scored twice as Crick won 6-0 at Kingsthorpe Jets Phoenix, with the others coming from Louise Haladij and Tia Stewardson.

RESULTS

Saturday, February 4, 2023]

Sky Bet League Two: Northampton Town 0 Walsall 0

Vanarama National League

North Division: Banbury United 0 Kettering Town 3; Peterborough Sports 2 Brackley Town 0

Pitching-In Southern League

Premier Central: Coalville Town 3 AFC Rushden & Diamonds 0Pitching-in Northern League

Midland Division: Corby Town 1 Bedworth United 1; Daventry Town 1 Stamford 2

United Counties League

Premier Division South: Rugby Town 7 Godmanchester Rovers 1; Cogenhoe United 4 Coventry Unitedl 1; G.N.G Oadby Town 2 Eynesbury Rovers 1; Histon FC 3 Bugbrooke St.Michaels 0; March Town United 3 Easington Sports 1; Milton Keynes Irish 2 Long Buckby AFC 1; Newport Pagnell Town 2 Coventry Sphinx 1; Rothwell Corinthians 1 Lutterworth Town 2; Wellingborough Town 2 Desborough Town 1

Spartan South Midlands League

Division One: Amersham Town 3 Raunds Town 0; Burton Park Wanderers 4 Buckingham Athletic 1; Langford 2 Lutterworth Athletic 0; Moulton 5 Eaton Socon 0; ON Chenecks 2 Rugby Borough 1; Sileby Rangers 6 Holmer Green 2; Rushden & Higham United 3 London Tigers 2; Thame United Reserves 0 Wellingborough Whitworth 1; Winslow United 0 Ampthill Town 1

Northants Combination

Premier Division: AFC Rushden & Diamonds U23 Academy 4 Spratton 1; Corby Stewart & Lloyds 1 Blisworth 5; Corby White Hart Locos 2 Irchester United 3; Earls Barton United 1 Corby Strip Mills 2; Kettering Nomads 4 Corby Pegasus 1; Wollaston Victoria 1 Harpole 1; Woodford United 2 Heyford Athletic 1

Division One: Bugbrooke St.Michael A 0 Wollaston Victoria Reserves 3; Earls Barton United Reserves 1 Milton 2; Higham Town 4 Moulton Reserves 1; West Haddon Albion 1 AFC Towcester 7; Wootton St George 1 Corby FC Siam 0

Division Two: Brixworth All Saints 1 Irchester United Reserves 1; Corby Kingswood 5 Weldon United 2; Harpole Reserves 0 Kettering Nomads Reserves 0; Heyford Athletic Reserves v Bugbrooke St.Michael B - match abandoned; Roade Reserves 1 Kettering 1; Stanwick Rovers 0 Crick Athletic 2

Division Three: Burton Park Wanderers Reserves 4 Wellingborough Old Grammarians 0; Corby FC Siam Reserves 7 Daventry Town FC Hobbs 0; Corby Rovers 0 Kettering Orchard Park 3; Corby White Hart Locos FC Reserves 4 Woodford Wolves 2; Finedon Volta Reserves 3 Woodford United FC Reserves 2; Great Doddington 2 Corby Stewart & Lloyds Reserves 1; Kingsthorpe Jets 0 Higham Town Reserves 3

Division Four: Blisworth Development 6 Stanwick Rovers Reserves 0; Corby Trades 0 Gleneagles 4; Crick Athletic Reserves v Milton - match abandoned; Spratton Reserves 3 West Haddon Albion A 0; Weldon United Reserves 3 Thrapston Venturas Reserves 1; Welford Victoria Colts 0 Weedon 5; Old Grammarians Reserves 2 Harpole A 4

Macron Northants Women's & Girls League

Under-12 Division One: Crick Athletic Colts 0 AFC Rushden & Diamonds 1

Under-12 Division Two: Kingsthorpe Jets Eagles 2 Mawsley Hornets 0

Under-12 League Cup: Brackley Athletic 5 Kettering Town FC Community 2; Corby Town Lionesses 0 Blisworth 3; Mawsley Jaguars 1 Daventry Town Lionesses 0

Under-13: Corby Town 1 Kettering Town FC Community 7; GLK United 8 Brackley Athletic 0; Kingsthorpe Jets Majesty 1 Corby Town Bobcats 1

Under-14 Division One: Corby Town 5 Mawsley Youth Pumas 2; Rothwell F.C. Aztec Amazons 4 GLK United 4

Under-14 Division Two: Brixworth Juniors 1 Kettering FC Youth 5; Oundle Town 3 Brackley Athletic 0

Under-15 League Cup: Brixworth Juniors 7 Kettering FC Youth 1; AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Kingsthorpe Jets Symphony - home walkover; Kingsthorpe Jets Melody 0 Mawsley Lionesses 2Sunday, February 5

Nene Sunday League

Premier Division: Barton Albion 8 Grendon Sapphires 0; Tove Valley 1 Blisworth 0; Upton 0 Finedon Town 1

Championship: Croyland Park Rangers 1 The Queens Head 1; Royals Reserves 1 Oakley Diamonds 0

League One: Sixfields Rangers A 5 Wilby 1; Wellingborough Saxons Reserves 0 FC Flore 9

League Two: Dally Iguanas 1 Boughton Wanderers 4; Latimer Allstars 4 Brafield Corinthians 1

League Three: Aimstr8 CFA 2 Oakley Diamonds Development 1

Millennium Trophy: 8 Barrels 1 AFC Hackleton 6; AFC Wellingborough 0 Delapre United 1; Crick Athletic 1 Kettering FC 1; David Green 4 AFC Spinney 0; FC TEQ 2 Rushden Spartans 0; Hartwell Forest 2 Alba Eagles 3; St Davids 0 North Star 4; Wootton Field Wanderers 0 Wellingborough Saxons 0

Alan Dimmer Trophy: AFC Hackleton Reserves 2 Real Roochers 0; Boughton Wanderers Reserves 2 Sixfields Rangers B 4; David Green Development 2 Crick Athletic Reserves 1; FC Flore Reserves 3 Kingsthorpe Jets 8; Oakley Diamonds Reserves 4 Rothwell Athletic 2

Dale Stratford Trophy: Bat & Wickets 2 Ashby Athletic 1; Hunsbury Hawks 5 University of Northampton 0; JC United 1 Still Men 1; Naseby 2 Beer Guerrilla 0; Nene Natives 2 Spartak 3; Royals 3 Thorplands Club 81 Colts 0; Rushden Sargents 8 NB Colts 0; Thorplands Club 81 2 Thorplands Club 81 A 1

David Ferguson Trophy: Boca Northants 1 MCPAVE FC 2; Brafield Corinthians Reserves 1 Rushden Spartans Reserves 1; David Green Old Boys 4 Albany 0; Drayton Grange 3 Vicarage Farm 1; Gregory Celtic 1 Pitsford 5; Sands United 3 Tove Valley Reserves 3; Southstar 0 Burton Band 1; Swan and Helmet 0 Hartwell Forest Reserves 2

Macron Northants Women's & Girls League

Premier Division: Corby Town 1 Desborough 1; Long Buckby 1 Moulton 3

Division One: Kingsthorpe Jets Phoenix 0 Crick Athletic 6

League Cup: Buckingham United v Halse United - home walkover; Kettering FC Youth 6 Harpole 2

Champions League: Earls Barton United 1 Brackley Town 1

County Cup: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 1 Peterborough United 9

Northants Youth Alliance League

Under-12A: Crick Athletic Colts Reds 2 GLK United Blue 3; Harpole 2 Moulton Magpies Stripes 1

Under-12B: Blisworth Yellows 0 Earls Barton United Green 1; Grange Park Rangers Youth 1 Brackley Town Juniors Lions 1; Kingsthorpe Jets Kestrels 0 AFC Rushden & Diamonds Vipers 5; Roade Falcons 1 Parklands Tigers Black 1; TFA Lions Blacks 1 Blisworth Greens 0

Under-12C: Byfield Tigers Athletic 1 Delapre Dragons Dazzlers 0; Drayton Grange Colts 1 West Haddon Albion Hawks 1; Heyford Athletic 1 Billing United Spartans 4; Moulton Magpies Black 0 TFA Lions Yellows 5

Under-12D: Bilton Ajax Assassins 1 Daventry Town Danes 2; Daventry Town Saxons 0 Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Black 2; Kingsthorpe Jets Javelins 1 Rothwell Corinthians 3; Roade Hawks 3 Brixworth Juniors Pumas 1; Soccer Stars 0 Parklands Tigers Amber 10; Woodford United Locos 1 Moulton Magpies Whites 2

Under-12 Invitation Cup: Corby Kingswood Ospreys 3 Spencer Community Trust Jaguars 1; Santos Panthers Volts 6 Corby Siam 0

Under-13B: Delapre Dragons Thunder 6 Daventry Town Danes 10; ON Chenecks 7 Welland Valley Tigers 1; Spencer Community Trust Stags 7 Thorplands Club 81 Red 0; Wootton St George 1 Kingsthorpe Jets Nimrods 2

Under-13C: Gregory Celtic Green 1 Roade 4; Parklands Tigers Black 3 Long Buckby 0; Gregory Celtic Green 1 Roade 4

Under-13D: Bilton Ajax Colts 2 Crick Athletic Colts Reds 0; Drayton Grange Puma 4 Spratton & Pitsford Pumas 7; Kingsthorpe Jets Hornets 2 Spencer Community Trust Falcons 3; Thorplands Club 81 White 2 Daventry Town Youth Spartans 3

Under-13 Alan Robinson Cup: AFC Rushden & Diamonds Scorpions 0 Santos Panthers Volts 6; Cogenhoe United 3 Bugbrooke St.Michael White 3 (Pens 4-5); Corby Warriors Gladiators 2 Bugbrooke St.Michael Black 4; Finedon Volta 2 SYL Greens 0; Kettering Ise Lodge Kestrels 6 Billing United 1; Kettering Weekley Rovers 5 Wollaston Victoria Youth 2

Under-14A: Delapre Dragons Fire 1 Woodford United 1; GLK United 4 Earls Barton 1

Under-14B: Bugbrooke St Michael 3 Weedon 0; Grange Park Rangers 1 West Haddon Albion Ninjas 2; Roade P Bilton Ajax Autobots P

Under-14C: Crick Athletic Colts 3 GLK United Jaguars 4; Moulton Magpies 2 Billing United Youth Raptors 2

Under-14 Cup: Wootton St George 0 Bilton Ajax Decepticons 3

Under-14 Invitation Cup: Blisworth 1 ON Chenecks 2; Corby Town Blue 0 Northampton Santos Panthers Volts 4

Under-15A: Cogenhoe United 2 Santos Panthers Volts 4; Crick Athletic Colts Whites 0 Harpole 2

Under-15B: Gregory Celtic Hoops 3 Roade 2; Soccer Stars 2 Gregory Celtic Green 1; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas 3 Daventry Town Spartans 1; Thorplands Club 81 Red 2 Welland Valley Cobras 3

Under-15C: Crick Athletic Colts Reds 2 Hampton Hawks 0; Grange Park Rangers Yellow 0 Byfield Tigers 3; Kislingbury 5 Thorplands Club 81 Black 2; Parklands Tigers Amber 3 Brixworth Juniors Panthers 0; Weedon 0 Moulton Magpies 2

Under-16A: Brixworth Juniors Pumas 4 West Haddon Albion Onesies 1; Bugbrooke St.Michael 7 Blisworth 0

Under-16B: Roade 1 Grange Park Rangers 2; Weedon 2 Brixworth Juniors Black Panthers 4; Wellingborough Town Lions 1 Hackleton Harriers 1

Under-16 Invitation Cup: Corby Warriors Titans 1 SYL Blacks 3; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas 1 Kettering Ise Lodge Kestrals 4

Under-18B: Earls Barton United 7 Crick Athletic Colts 0; Hillmorton 8 Kingsthorpe Jets Vulcans 2; Wellingborough OGs Ospreys 5 Wootton St George 1

Under-18 Youth Cup: Kettering Ise Lodge 2 Moulton Magpies 2 (pens 1-3); Kislingbury 1 GLK United Red 0

Tuesday, February 7

Pitching-in Northern League

Midland Division: Boldmere St MIchaels 2 Daventry Town 1

United Counties League

Premier Division South: Eynesbury Rovers 4 March Town United 2; Godmanchester Rovers 1 Newport Pagnell Town 4; Rothwell Corinthians P Long Buckby P

NFA Hillier Senior Cup: Cogenhoe United 0 Kettering Town 0 – Cogenhoe win 4-1 on penalties

Spartan South Midlands League

Division One: Buckingham Athletic 1 Holmer Green 1; Langford 1 Sileby Rangers 2; Moulton 0 Ampthill Town 2; ON Chenecks 0 Wellingborough Whitworth 0; Rushden & Higham United 0 Rugby Borough 4

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Sky Bet League Two: Rochdale v Northampton Town

Vanarama National League

North Division: Kettering Town v Buxton; Brackley Town v Chorley

Pitching-In Southern League

Premier Central: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v BarwellPitching-In Northern League

Midland Division: Loughborough Dynamo v Corby Town

United Counties League

Premier Division South: Lutterworth Town v Histon FC; Milton Keynes Irish v Desborough Town; Bugbrooke St.Michaels v Rugby Town; Cogenhoe United v March Town United; Coventry Sphinx v Cogenhoe United; Eynesbury Rovers v Easington Sports; G.N.G Oadby Town v Wellingborough Town; Godmanchester Rovers v Rothwell Corinthians; Long Buckby AFC v Coventry United; Newport Pagnell Town v March Town United

Spartan South Midlands League

Division One: Lutterworth Athletic v Amersham Town; Buckingham Athletic v Thame United Reserves; Eaton Socon v Ampthill Town; Holmer Green v ON Chenecks; London Tigers v Langford; Raunds Town v Burton Park Wanderers; Real Bedford FC v Sileby Rangers

NFA Les Underwood Junior Cup: Moulton v Rushden & Higham

Northants Combination

Premier Division: Corby Pegasus v Spratton; Corby Stewart & Lloyds v AFC Rushden & Diamonds U23 Academy; Corby Strip Mills v Roade FC; Harpole v Wollaston Victoria

Premier Division Cup: Heyford Athletic v Corby White Hart Locos

Division One: Corby FC Siam v Moulton Reserves; Finedon Volta v Wootton St George; Medbourne v AFC Towcester; Thrapston Venturas v Bugbrooke St.Michael A; Wollaston Victoria Reserves v West Haddon Albion

Division Two: Brixworth All Saints v Weldon United; Crick Athletic v Harpole Reserves; Kettering FC Youth v Heyford Athletic Reserves

Division Three: Corby Rovers v Finedon Volta Reserves; Great Doddington v Corby White Hart Locos Reserves; Kettering Ise Lodge v Corby Stewart & Lloyds Reserves; Kettering Orchard Park v Corby FC Siam Reserves; Old Grammarians v Daventry Town Hobbs; Woodford United Reserves v Burton Park Wanderers Reserves

Division Four: Stanwick Rovers Reserves v Milton; Thrapston Venturas Reserves v Gleneagles; Weedon v Harpole A; Weldon United Reserves v Welford Victoria Colts; Old Grammarians Reserves v Crick Athletic Reserves

Les Underwood NFA Junior Cup: Blisworth v Woodford United; Kettering Nomads v Cogenhoe United Reserves; Irchester United v Earls Barton United

John Prentice NFA Lower Junior Cup: Milton v Earls Barton United Reserves; Roade Reserves v Higham Town; Bugbrooke St.Michael B v Corby Kingswood

NFA Area Cup: Higham Town Reserves v Welford Victoria; Woodford Wolves v Corby Trades; Blisworth Developmentv Spratton Reserves

Macron Northants Women's & Girls League

Under-15: Kettering Youth v Mawsley Lionesses

Sunday, February 12

Nene Sunday League

Championship: JC United v St Davids; Wootton Field Wanderers v Thorplands Club 81

League Two: Burton Band v Hartwell Forest Reserves

League Three: David Green Development v FC Flore Reserves; David Green Old Boys v Boughton Wanderers Reserves

NFA Sunday Cup: AFC Hackleton v David Green; Ashby Athletic v Delapre United; North Star v Hartwell Forest; West Raven v FC TEQ

NFA Sunday Trophy: Boca Northants v Hunsbury Hawks; Braunston FC v Rushden Sargents; FC Flore v Glinton & Northborough; Naseby v Netherton United Reserves

Millennium Trophy: AFC Spinney v Tove Valley; Alba Eagles v Finedon Town; Blisworth v Crick Athletic; Rushden Spartans v Upton; Standens Barn v 8 Barrels; The Queens Head v AFC Wellingborough; Wellingborough Saxons v Barton Albion

David Ferguson Trophy: Albany v Wellingborough Saxons Reserves; Boughton Wanderers v Southstar; Latimer Allstars v Swan and Helmet; MCPAVE FC v Croyland Park Rangers; Pitsford v Dally Iguanas; Rushden Spartans Reserves v Brafield Corinthians; Tove Valley Reserves v Northants Allstars; Vicarage Farm v Thorplands Club 81 Reserves

Dale Stratford Trophy: Beer Guerrilla v AFC Houghton Magna; Grendon Sapphires v Bat & Wickets; Kettering Park Avenue v Nene Natives; NB Colts v Wilby; Sixfields Rangers A v Royals; Still Men v FC Phipps; Thorplands Club 81 A v Royals Reserves; University of Northampton v Oakley Diamonds

Alan Dimmer Trophy: Corby S&L Foundrymen v AFC Hackleton Reserves; Crick Athletic Reserves v Oakley Diamonds Development; Kingsthorpe Jets v Sixfields Rangers B; Rothwell Athletic v Aimstr8 CFA

Macron Northants Women's & Girls League

Premier Division: Buckingham United v Moulton Ladies; Desborough v Corby Town; Long Buckby AFC v Brackley Town

Division One: Crick Athletic v Harpole; Earls Barton United v AFC Rushden & Diamonds; Halse United v Kettering FC Youth; Kingsthorpe Jets Ladies Phoenix v Welland Valley

Under-13: Kettering FC Youth Kites v Daventry Town Panthers

Northants Youth Alliance

Under-12A: Crick Athletic Colts Reds v Moulton Magpies Stripes; GLK United Blue v Harpole

Under-12B: Brackley Town Lions v Kingsthorpe Jets Kestrels; Daventry Town Vikings v AFC Rushden & Diamonds Vipers; Parklands Tigers Black v Grange Park Rangers; Roade Falcons v Blisworth Greens; TFA Lions Blacks v Delapre Dragons Sparklers

Under-12C: Byfield Tigers Athletic v West Haddon Albion Hawks; Crick Athletic Colts Whites v Billing United Youth Spartans; Heyford Athletic v Drayton Grange Juniors Colts; Wootton St George Youth v 303 Soccer Club Northampton Red

Under-12D: Brixworth Juniors Pumas v Daventry Town Youth Danes; Daventry Town Saxons v Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Orange; Rothwell Corinthians v Bilton Ajax Assassins; Spratton & Pitsford Pumas Black v Moulton Magpies Whites; Woodford United Locos v Parklands Tigers Amber

Under-13A: Bugbrooke St.Michael Blue v Grange Park Rangers Blue; Bugbrooke St.Michael White v SYL Greens; Santos Panthers Volts v 303 Soccer Club Northampton Reds

Under-13B: Kingsthorpe Jets Nimrods v Delapre Dragons Thunder; Wootton St George Youth v Spencer Community Trust Stags

Under-13D: Bilton Ajax Colts v Spratton & Pitsford Pumas; Crick Athletic Colts Reds v Drayton Grange Juniors Puma

Under-14A: Bilton Ajax Decepticons v Woodford United

Under-14B: Bugbrooke St.Michael v Daventry Town Youth Spartans; Grange Park Rangers Youth v Parklands Tigers Amber; West Haddon Albion Ninjas v Brixworth Juniors Panthers

Under-14C: Gregory Celtic Hoops v Billing United Youth Raptors

Under-15A: Brixworth Juniors Jaguars v Harpole; Crick Athletic Colts Whites v Santos Panthers Volts; ON Chenecks White v Bugbrooke St.Michael; SYL Blacks v Santos Panthers Volts

Under-15B: Daventry Town Spartans v Gregory Celtic Green; Roade v Soccer Stars; Thorplands Club 81 Red v Gregory Celtic Hoops

Under-15C: Crick Athletic Colts Reds v Kislingbury; Moulton Magpies v Parklands Tigers Amber

Under-16A: Bugbrooke St.Michael v Brixworth Juniors Pumas

Under-16B: Kingsthorpe Jets Jaguars v Roade; Weedon v Grange Park Rangers; Welland Valley v Brixworth Juniors Black Panthers; Wellingborough Town Lions v Woodford United

Under-18A: Kislingbury Red v GLK United Red

Under-18B: Earls Barton United White v Brixworth Pumas; Hillmorton v Crick Athletic Colts Reds; Kingsthorpe Jets Vulcans v West Haddon Falcons; OGs Youth Ospreys v Hackleton Harriers; Wootton St George v Moulton Magpies

Tuesday, February 14

Sky Bet League Two: Northampton Town v AFC Wimbledon

Vanarama National League

North Division: Kidderminster Harriers v Brackley Town; Kettering Town v AFC Fylde

Pitching-In Southern League

Premier Central: Needham Market v AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Pitching-In Northern League

Midland Division: Daventry Town v St Neots Town

United Counties League

Premier Division South: Newport Pagnell v Histon FC

Spartan South Midlands League