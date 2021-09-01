Opposition view: Edwards rues Forest Green's lack of ruthless edge

Mark Edwards.

Forest Green Rovers manager Rob Edwards was left to rue his side's lack of clinical finishing after their rampant start was pegged back by Northampton during Tuesday's EFL Trophy tie.

Rovers flew out of the blocks at the New Lawn and gave their visitors the runaround for 20 minutes, but only had Josh March's deflected strike to show for it.

The Cobblers then came back into the contest and enjoyed a good spell either side of half-time, with Scott Pollock heading in an equaliser.

Forest Green turned the tide back in their favour and ended on top but could not force the winner before losing out on penalties.

"I was really pleased with the first-half performance," said Edwards. "They probably had a 15-minute spell when they were on top and that's when they scored.

"But I thought we finished the game really strongly and we looked the more threatening team and we could have been a bit more ruthless.

"We scored a fantastic goal but I wanted us to take advantage of that pressure and momentum because we had a lot of good moments.

"But they grew into the game in the second-half and we couldn't deal with the cross in the box which they scored from.

"We didn't have as much control in the second-half and it was a bit scrappy, but we battled really hard and looked threatening in the last 10 minutes.

"There were a few scrambles and we couldn't quite force it over the line. We lost on penalties but the key tonight was to have that intensity in our play and I thought we did.