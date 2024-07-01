Northampton boy and former Cobbler plays key role in England's dramatic Euros turnaround against Slovakia

Ivan Toney celebrates with his England team-mates after Jude Bellingham's last-gasp equaliser. Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

England’s hopes of European glory were kept alive partly thanks to a lad from Northampton as they dramatically came from behind to beat Slovakia in Sunday’s round of 16 tie in Germany.

Ivan Toney, a product of the Cobblers academy, was only introduced in the 94th minute but England scored almost immediately, and the 26-year-old then played a crucial role in completing the turnaround during extra-time when his cushioned header was perfect for Harry Kane to finish off.

Widely praised for his impact, Toney led the line for his country after Kane’s substitution and did an excellent job as England just about squeaked through to the quarter-finals, where they will face Switzerland on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Gareth Southgate revealed afterwards that Toney was not particularly impressed to be brought on so late, saying: “Ivan Toney was pretty disgusted when I put him on with a minute to go. I think we have made up now. But he has had a big impact in the second goal.