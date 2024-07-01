Northampton boy and former Cobbler plays key role in England's dramatic Euros turnaround against Slovakia
Ivan Toney, a product of the Cobblers academy, was only introduced in the 94th minute but England scored almost immediately, and the 26-year-old then played a crucial role in completing the turnaround during extra-time when his cushioned header was perfect for Harry Kane to finish off.
Widely praised for his impact, Toney led the line for his country after Kane’s substitution and did an excellent job as England just about squeaked through to the quarter-finals, where they will face Switzerland on Saturday.
Manager Gareth Southgate revealed afterwards that Toney was not particularly impressed to be brought on so late, saying: “Ivan Toney was pretty disgusted when I put him on with a minute to go. I think we have made up now. But he has had a big impact in the second goal.
“You put a sub on at that time then it is a last throw of the dice and he maybe does not even touch the ball, so I completely understand it. I do not like putting a player in that position but I just had a feeling he might be able to cause the bit of chaos that happened.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.