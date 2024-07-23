New Cobblers director Nigel Le Quesne explains why he chose to invest in the club

Nigel Le Quesne

Successful businessman and new director Nigel Le Quesne has explained why he chose to invest in the Cobblers having recently bought a 25 per cent stake in the club’s holding company.

Le Quesne was at Sixfields over the weekend, taking part in a full board meeting and watching training at Moulton College. He also enjoyed a tour of the East Stand building work and was in the stands for Saturday’s friendly against Peterborough Sports.

The Jersey-based businessman became a director of Northampton earlier this year, purchasing 25 per cent of Northampton Town Ventures Limited, and in his first interview, he explained how the opportunity came about.

"I have been a big football fan for many years and have been involved with clubs at an amateur level and I was in a position to get involved with a fantastic club like Northampton Town," he said.

"Many years ago I chose a cricket club to support and among my friends we all got paired up with a club. Northamptonshire was mine and since then I have followed Northampton sport.

"I am also a Tottenham fan and a little while ago Jim Rosenthal was a guest in my box at Tottenham. He said there might be an opportunity to get involved in a club, that was at Northampton and I thought that sounded too spooky for words and that's how I ended up here.

"I have found that this is a fantastic, well run club with some great people involved. I came to a game late last year when I was thinking about getting involved and what came across to me was the importance of this club to the community. That was clear in just that one visit and that was what convinced to me get involved and to try and help out and to help keep the club progressing and build on the work David (Bower) and Kelvin (Thomas) are doing and hopefully over time we can take the club to another level.

"I watch every game wherever I am in the world, I will get to as many games as I can and I speak with the other directors all the time, we are in constant touch.

"I do enough business, I am a football fan at heart and what happens on the pitch is my passion and that's what excites me here.