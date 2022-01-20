Magloire reveals what gave him a 'good feeling' about joining Cobblers on loan from Blackburn Rovers

Tyler Magloire.

Tyler Magloire ‘had a good feeling’ about moving on loan to the Cobblers after speaking with manager Jon Brady and his assistant Colin Calderwood.

The 23-year-old will spend the rest of the season on loan at Sixfields from Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.

Magloire has made seven appearances for the first-team at Ewood Park, four of which have come in the Championship this season.

However, with Rovers pushing for promotion to the Premier League, they agreed to loan out the young defender – and Sixfields was seen as his ideal destination.

Magloire said: ”I had a good meeting with the gaffer and the assistant manager and I got a good feeling from them.

“It felt like a good fit for me to come to a club where they’re having a good season and they’re pushing for promotion and hopefully there are exciting things to come in the future.

“It felt like the perfect time for me to come and get involved.

“The gaffer just spoke about it being a chance for me to come here and get involved in the promotion push.

“We have a strong team and a tight-knit squad and hopefully I can fit into that.”

Whilst he can play all across the backline, Magloire is primarily a centre-back, although he's aware it will be a challenge to break into the starting XI on a regular basis.

On his style of defending, he said: “I enjoy one v one defending and I like being under pressure.

“I like being left against a striker who wants to take me on. I enjoy beating them and I’ve got pace to cover other people, I would say that’s a strong point for me.

“My plan is to come here and play my part and do my bit for the team to keep us pushing for that promotion.

“I just want to play a role in that and hopefully help get the team over the line this season.

“I’m at the point in my career where I want to go out and play as many games as possible between now and the end of the season.

“That’s exactly what I need and to come and do it at a club like this, it’s a great opportunity for me.”

Magloire, who has captained Blackburn’s U23s team, is also relishing the prospect of playing for three points every week.

He added: “That’s the big difference from U23s football to men’s football.

“When it comes to a Saturday and fighting for those three points, it means a lot more and it’s that passion from the fans which comes with it.