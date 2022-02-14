Magloire makes perfect start after joining Cobblers on loan from Blackburn Rovers

Tyler Magloire.

Defender Tyler Magloire could hardly have wished for a better start to life at Sixfields following his arrival on loan from Blackburn Rovers last month.

The 23-year-old had to bide his time before breaking into Town's rock-solid defence, however Jon Brady's recent decision to switch to three at the back meant there was a spot available.

And Magloire has grabbed it with both hands, slotting seamlessly in alongside Jon Guthrie and Fraser Horsfall. He's started three games and yet to concede a goal in any of them, helping keep three clean sheets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, during his 310 minutes on the pitch for Northampton, he's yet to see the ball go into the back of his net.

After blunting Walsall and Newport last week, he impressed again on Saturday when Cobblers drew 0-0 with promotion rivals Port Vale.

"I thought we dealt with them quite well," said Magloire. "But I think the lads who have been here longer than me deserve most of the praise because that's now 15 clean sheets in 30 games this season.

"The conditions were not great. It was a horrible day, it was wet and cold and the wind was swirling around and the pitch wasn't in the best condition either.

"But the fans were class again. I haven't been here long but they have been right behind us and it's unbelievable to have that support and hopefully they can keep doing that until the end of the season and help us see it through.

"We take the point and move on and look to do better next weekend."

On his smooth introduction to life at Sixfields, Magloire said: "It's down to the lads. They have accepted me quickly and I feel settled and I feel comfortable and I'm just enjoying my football and I'm happy to be here.

"The boys have been top class. We have a strong squad here and everyone is ready to play their part so we just have to make sure we're ready for the next game.