Kevin Nolan delighted as Max Dyche signs new Northampton Town deal
The 22-year-old academy graduate made his senior debut for Northampton in 2020 and has now racked up over 50 appearances for the club, including 20 under Kevin Nolan in the second half of last season.
He’s also enjoyed successful spells on loan at the likes of Woking and Aldershot, and now looks set to be an important member of the squad for the 2025/26 League One season.
“I take particular pride in academy players coming through in to the first team and Max had a good run of games in the second half of last season," said Nolan. "He is a local lad who has grown up here and he has been with the club a long time. He stepped up and played his part when we needed him last season and we’re pleased to secure his future with us.
“He is a perfect example of the pathway from the academy to the first team here being open for players who can take that step. We are looking for a balance and a blend in the squad between youth and experience and we see Max as one of a talented group of younger players we have. They are all players with potential who we can work with to improve, develop and to help grow."
