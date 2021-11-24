Keith Curle sacked by Oldham after defeat to Cobblers at Sixfields

Keith Curle.

Manager Keith Curle has left Oldham Athletic following Tuesday's 2-1 defeat against his old club at Sixfields.

The 58-year-old took over at Boundary Park last March, less than a month after he was sacked by the Cobblers.

He returned to Sixfields for the first time last night but endured a disappointing evening after first-half goals from Kion Etete and Jon Guthrie.

And that was the last straw for trigger-happy owner Abdallah Lemsagam, who is now searching for his 10th head coach since taking over the club in 2018.

Assistant manager Colin West has also been relieved of his duties. Selim Benachour will step up from the academy and take over as interim head coach.

Curle leaves with Oldham 22nd in Sky Bet League Two, one place and two points above the relegation zone.

Oldham were desperately poor in the first-half on Tuesday and trailed 2-0 at the break, but improved significantly in the second 45 minutes.

Carl Piergianni pulled one goal back and Curle's job might have been saved had either Davis Keillor-Dunn or Jamie Hopcutt converted chances to earn a point.

Asked whether he had support from the club, as well as from sporting director Mohamed Lemsagam, after last night's game, Curle said: "The support that I need comes on the pitch.

"The second-half performance, we need more of that. That's what gives us a chance and the opportunity to get the football club out of trouble and on the path to where we need to be.