Jon Brady's reaction after Cobblers beat Peterborough Sports in friendly
All six summer signings played some part as Town beat non-league outfit Peterborough Sports 2-0 in a behind closed doors friendly. They led early through an own goal before Sam Hoskins whipped home a smart second half finish.
“It was another positive runout for us and some more important minutes in the bank for the players,” said Brady. “It’s still quite early in our preparation so at the moment it’s just about building minutes and it was good to get another game in our legs and come through with a clean bill of health.
"We obviously have a few new players to embed into the way we want to play so we’re working hard with the group because it’s important that everyone knows their roles and responsibilities.”
Cobblers now fly out to Spain for a five-day training camp. Brady added: “It’s important to try and bond the group off the pitch and make sure we’re connected on the pitch and we can do certain things that galvanise the group and build the spirit.
"That’s what we’ll try and do in Spain because it’s an opportunity find out a lot more about each other and become a lot closer.”
