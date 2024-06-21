'He will thrive in the environment' - big boost for Brackley as Byrne returns
The Saints have announced that midfielder Shane Byrne has agreed to rejoin the club upon the expiry of his contract at Kidderminster Harriers.
Byrne needs no introduction to Brackley supporters, having made more than 220 appearances for the Saints between 2016 and 2021, including a memorable day at Wembley in 2018 when he played in vital part in the FA Trophy win.
A highly respected midfielder and seen as one of the best in the league for many years, Byrne left St James Park for Boston United in 2021.
He went on to play 52 times in his first campaign with the Pilgrims and was named in the National League North team of the season.
He then joined Kidderminster, and went on to captain the Harriers to a play-off final win against Brackley at St James Park in May 2023.
Injuries hampered his most recent season in the National League and he now returns to Brackley to link up with Gavin Cowan and a few of his old Saints team-mates.
And Saints boss Cowan said: “Shane is a player that I have admired for some time.
"He brings a wealth of experience, character and leadership to the group and we all know what he can do when he’s on the pitch.
"He will thrive in the environment we have created I’m sure and we’re looking forward to him joining the squad next week!"
Brackley’s squad continues to take shape, with Byrne adding extra strength to a group that now also includes the likes of former Cobblers duo Jonny Maxted and Scott Pollock.
