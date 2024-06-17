Former Cobblers youngster Scott Pollock has a new club after returning from America
The 23-year-old began his career in the Northampton academy, initially joining as an under-14 and coming through the Cobblers Football & Education programme. He then began playing for Hashtag United where he caught international recognition by playing for the viral non-league side, including winning the man of the match award in the EE Wembley Cup in 2017, a competition that included the likes of Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler.
In 2018, Pollock was offered a professional contract by the Cobblers and he made a total of 27 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring twice. However, following his release in 2022, he had spells with Boston United and Yeovil Town, departing the latter in April after an injury-disrupted spell.
The attacking midfielder has just returned from America where he competed for Hashtag United in the The Soccer Tournament (TST) 7-a-side competition, they reached the knock-out stages of the $1 million winner takes-all competition.
Brackley manager Gavin Cowan said: "We are really excited that Scott has signed. He is hungry to get back to playing to the levels we have seen and is fit coming into pre-season having been playing in the US. He will fit in with the lads seamlessly as he knows a few and add real quality to us.”
