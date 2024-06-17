Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Cobblers prospect Scott Pollock is back in Northants having signed for Brackley Town following a brief stint across the Atlantic.

The 23-year-old began his career in the Northampton academy, initially joining as an under-14 and coming through the Cobblers Football & Education programme. He then began playing for Hashtag United where he caught international recognition by playing for the viral non-league side, including winning the man of the match award in the EE Wembley Cup in 2017, a competition that included the likes of Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler.

In 2018, Pollock was offered a professional contract by the Cobblers and he made a total of 27 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring twice. However, following his release in 2022, he had spells with Boston United and Yeovil Town, departing the latter in April after an injury-disrupted spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacking midfielder has just returned from America where he competed for Hashtag United in the The Soccer Tournament (TST) 7-a-side competition, they reached the knock-out stages of the $1 million winner takes-all competition.

Scott Pollock