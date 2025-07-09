Former Northampton loanee left out of pre-season squad and made available for transfer by Birmingham City

Tyler Roberts

Tyler Roberts has been made available for a permanent transfer by Birmingham City this summer after he was left out of the club’s squad for their pre-season tour to Portugal.

The 26-year-old played 29 times on loan for Northampton, scoring one goal, and now seems set to leave St Andrews permanently following City's promotion to the Championship. He is one of a number of players omitted by Chris Davies as Birmingham head to Portugal, alongside former captain Dion Sanderson, as well as Alfons Sampsted and Emil Hansson.

And according to local journalist Neil Moxley, Roberts, who is still under contract for another two years at Birmingham, has been told to find a new club this summer. “Roberts is also on the list to be shipped out of the club,” writes Moxley. “It is likely Brum will have to swallow a huge chunk of his wages if they are to make that situation a reality.”

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan didn’t rule out a possible move for the Welsh international at the end of last season but wages are likely to a problem, not to mention any potential fee.

Roberts, who has 20 caps for Wales, joined West Brom as a seven-year-old and worked his way through the youth ranks at the club before making one first-team appearance. He spent time on loan with Oxford, Shrewsbury and Walsall before making the move to Leeds for a reported fee of around £2.5million in 2018.

He was part of the team that took Marcelo Bielsa’s side back to the Premier League in 2020 for the first time in more than a decade and a half, playing 23 times during the club's Sky Bet Championship title win in the 2019/20 season, scoring four goals. He then played regularly in the Premier League – making more than 50 appearances in the top flight over the next two seasons.

Roberts played on a season loan for Championship side QPR in 2022/23 scoring four times in 20 appearances before joining Birmingham City in June 2023, and has made 21 appearances for the Blues.