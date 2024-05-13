Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Former Cobblers winger Ricky Korboa has signed a pre-contract with Scottish outfit Livingston.

The 27-year-old scored two goals in 22 games for Northampton during 2020/21, his only season at the club. He’s since had spells at Sutton United and Woking but will spend the 2024/25 season north of the border.