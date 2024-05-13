Former Cobblers winger makes move north of the border to Livingstone

By James Heneghan
Published 13th May 2024, 10:07 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 10:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Former Cobblers winger Ricky Korboa has signed a pre-contract with Scottish outfit Livingston.

The 27-year-old scored two goals in 22 games for Northampton during 2020/21, his only season at the club. He’s since had spells at Sutton United and Woking but will spend the 2024/25 season north of the border.

Korboa, who had seven seasons with Isthmian League Premier Division side Carshalton Athletic before moving to Sixfields, has agreed a one-year deal with Livingston, who play in the Scottish Premiership.

Related topics:LivingstonCobblersNorthamptonWokingSutton United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.