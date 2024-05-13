Former Cobblers winger makes move north of the border to Livingstone
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Cobblers winger Ricky Korboa has signed a pre-contract with Scottish outfit Livingston.
The 27-year-old scored two goals in 22 games for Northampton during 2020/21, his only season at the club. He’s since had spells at Sutton United and Woking but will spend the 2024/25 season north of the border.
Korboa, who had seven seasons with Isthmian League Premier Division side Carshalton Athletic before moving to Sixfields, has agreed a one-year deal with Livingston, who play in the Scottish Premiership.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.