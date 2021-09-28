Experienced winger returns to League Two after Sixfields spell

Mark Marshall.

Ex-Northampton Town winger Mark Marshall is back in League Two after joining Crawley Town on a one-month rolling contract last week.

The 34-year-old had been training with the club since the beginning of the season and made several appearances during the Reds' pre-season campaign.

Marshall has made over 350 career appearances, including 41 for the Cobblers before his release at the end of last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley manager John Yems said: “I’ve known Mark for many years, he’s had a good playing career and will be a great asset for the team and the younger players.”

Chief Executive Erdem Konyar added: “Mark brings both experience and quality to the side. He is a good example for our youngsters to look up to. We look forward to seeing Mark on the pitch.”