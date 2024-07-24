Ex-Cobblers goalkeeper joins Championship club Millwall
The 29-year-old was Town’s Player of the Year in 2021/22 and spent last season on loan at Barnsley, where he made 40 appearances as the Tykes reached the League One play-off semi-finals. He is Millwall’s fifth summer signing.
The London club is recovering from the loss of last season's first-choice goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, who died at his apartment in Budva in Montenegro in June. Roberts has flown out to join Millwall on their preseason tour in Spain. The length of his contract has not been specified.
"I think it's the right move for me because it's such a massive club," Roberts told Millwall's website. "I spoke to Duncan Watmore before coming in and he said, 'You'll love it. As soon as you walk through the door you'll get that feeling of family and that feeling of the lads wanting it together.' He wasn't wrong at all."
Roberts came through the Walsall academy before moving to Northampton in 2021. He signed for Boro the following year. Millwall begin the new Championship season at home to Watford on August 10th.
