News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
1 minute ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
17 minutes ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
2 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
16 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
16 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores

Depleted Blisworth ease to victory over Roade

Roade entertained Blisworth on Tuesday evening and despite missing a number of players, Blisworth came out on top.

By Gary EdwardsContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read

Ex Roade player, Jake Hogben gave Blisworth the lead early on with a towering header which gave the keeper no chance.

It took until the 50th minute before Blisworth made advantage of their superior possession to increase their lead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reiss Gartland fired home a free kick from 20 yards, arrowed into the bottom corner.

Roade v Blisworth during the second half.Roade v Blisworth during the second half.
Roade v Blisworth during the second half.
Most Popular

Luke Mcdonald put Blisworth 3-0 up with a 25 yard shot that squeezed home between the keeper and far post.

Ben Baines got a goal back for Roade with a great strike from outside the box in the 70th minute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Roades left back then conceded a penalty within 2 minutes which was despatched by Luke McDonald for his second of the evening.

17 year-old Charlie Mason was Man of the match putting in an assured display at left back.

Action from Roade v Blisworth during the second half.Action from Roade v Blisworth during the second half.
Action from Roade v Blisworth during the second half.