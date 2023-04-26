Ex Roade player, Jake Hogben gave Blisworth the lead early on with a towering header which gave the keeper no chance.

It took until the 50th minute before Blisworth made advantage of their superior possession to increase their lead.

Reiss Gartland fired home a free kick from 20 yards, arrowed into the bottom corner.

Roade v Blisworth during the second half.

Luke Mcdonald put Blisworth 3-0 up with a 25 yard shot that squeezed home between the keeper and far post.

Ben Baines got a goal back for Roade with a great strike from outside the box in the 70th minute.

Roades left back then conceded a penalty within 2 minutes which was despatched by Luke McDonald for his second of the evening.

17 year-old Charlie Mason was Man of the match putting in an assured display at left back.