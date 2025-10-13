Cowan calls on Brackley to 'finish the job' in home FA Cup replay against Woking

Gavin Cowan (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Gavin Cowan has urged his Brackley Town players to 'finish the job' against Woking in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay at St James Park on Tuesday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

The Saints felt a win was 'stolen away' from them by some poor officiating in the game at Woking on Saturday.

It ended in a 1-1 draw, with Brackley believing they should have had three penalties on the day.

But Cowan's men must now regroup as they get set for the replay at home.

"The players know what's ahead of them, they know what to do, and it's going to be a really tough game at home to Woking," Cowan said.

"Woking are a really good side, but we're really disappointed not to already be in the next round of the FA Cup and it feels like it's been stolen away from us.

"But now we've got to be resilient and go and finish the job.

"It's easier said than done, but performances look after results and if we maintain this level of performance then we'll be alright.

"It's a tough test against Woking. They know we're a tough test and we know they're a tough test.

"We've got to go and give it a really good to on Tuesday night."

Matt Lowe had put Brackley ahead after 11 minutes on Saturday, but Woking levelled things up with little more than 20 minutes to go.

And Cowan said: "I really feel for the lads and I don't know what we've got to do to be honest.

"Credit to Woking because we were quite impressive for 35, 40 minutes and they started to come into the game.

"We were up against Woking and the officials because we could have had three clear penalties. Michael Nottingham was clearly pulled down in the box twice.

"I'm trying to remain professional but it's very frustrating.

"I don't want to be disrespectful to Woking because they had a right go at it, but I'm not sure they had too much of a shot other than that (goal).

"We're trying to criticise our players for being accountable but the reason they're not set up for the corner (from which Woking scored) was because it should have been a throw-in.

"While we're setting up for a throw-in, they've whipped the ball in and scored.

"I'm trying to remain professional but it's very tough when we're not sure what more we've got to do to win games.

"We've had plenty of chances and maybe should have scored more to put it out of sight.

"I really feel for the players because I'm not sure what they can do to come away with a win.

"It's a tough job being a referee, but there's no doubt in my mind that Michael Nottingham got pulled down in the box twice and right at the end, Tyler Lyttle got completely wiped out.

"I don't want to seem like I'm lacking class by moaning about the officials but I'm always honest in my interviews.

"We have to be really buoyant about the performance and it's a progression from the game at Halifax.

"The players were on it, fully engaged, fully connected and we were electric for the first 40 minutes.

"Maybe when we take a bit of a dig to the ribs we need to be a bit more resilient and keep trusting ourselves to play because we seemed to drop a little bit too deep and invite the pressure.

"Credit to Working, but it felt like it was a winning performance."