Cobblers team news for Birmingham City as Kevin Nolan relishes rare selection 'headaches'

Kevin Nolan is relishing the rare prospect of having some selection ‘headaches’ when it comes to picking his squad for Saturday’s game against runaway league leaders Birmingham City.

Following the return from injury of several members of his squad in recent weeks, Nolan had the luxury of being able to leave players out of the 18 altogether for last week’s 2-1 win at Leyton Orient.

Man City loanee Luke Mbete could make his first appearance in a matchday squad since October when Birmingham visit Sixfields this weekend. The young defender, who’s been out with a hamstring injury, played 90 minutes in a behind closed doors game on Tuesday.

"We’re looking good,” said Nolan this week. “It's great because I'm now getting headaches and I don't know who to even put on my bench.

"Luke Mbete is getting his minutes up but we have to make sure we do it right. Ali Koiki’s now had a full 90 but these lads have been out for a long time so we’ll slowly bring them in to make sure they stay fit.

"Those behind closed doors games are really important to get minutes in their legs and for them to show their attitude. We can’t replicate a Saturday but it’s the closest thing we can get to it and it’s an opportunity for the lads to show they are ready to go. They’ve done that and they’ve shown a willingness and I’m really pleased with a lot of things.

"We’ve had setbacks with Jon Guthrie and Liam Shaw but other lads have come in and taken their opportunity. I’ve got players who aren’t even making the bench now and that’s great and I hope they keep pushing each other.”

One man who won’t be available this weekend is Tyler Roberts, who’s ineligible to face his parent club.

Nolan added: "It’s unfortunate for Tyler that this game has come around now because he’s coming off his first start after a long time out. We took our time with Tyler and his attitude is fantastic. He wants to be here and do well and we’ll work with him to make sure he’s ready for next week.”