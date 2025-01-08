Cobblers recall Dyche from loan spell at National League club

By James Heneghan
Published 8th Jan 2025, 10:52 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 11:05 GMT
Cobblers have recalled defender Max Dyche from his loan spell at Woking.

The 22-year-old made 25 appearances in total for the National League club this season, scoring twice and assisting once.

Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “If Max’s commitment, professionalism, application, and willingness to defend during my short time at the club are anything to go by, he will go back and prosper.

“We wish him well and thank Northampton Town for trusting us with his development.”

