A central defender, Rankmore spent more than three seasons at the County Ground between 1968 and 1971.

He made a total of 123 appearances in the claret and white, scoring 19 goals.

Rankmore was part of the Town team that took on the mighty Manchester United in the FA Cup in February, 1970 – and was unable to stop a certain George Best scoring six times in that famous 8-2 win for the Red Devils.

Frank Rankmore

Rankmore had actually scored one of the goals in the 2-1 fourth round replay win over Tranmere Rovers that set up the clash with the Manchester giants.

A knee injury suffered in a 2-2 draw at Chester just a year later in January, 1971, was to sadly see the end of Rankmore’s Cobblers career, and his professional playing days at the age of 31.

A club statement read: “Cobblers Past and Northampton Town Football Club are saddened to learn the passing of former player Frank Rankmore.

“Frank was signed by Cardiff as an eighteen year old but after three seasons with the club he was released without making a first team appearance.

"He was later re-signed playing in the Cardiff side that was relegated to Division Two in 1962. When John Charles arrived, Frank was transfer listed and joined Peterborough United.

“He gave Peterborough four seasons and won his first and only Welsh cap when he came on for Glyn James as a substitute v Chile in the tour of South America. He later moved from Peterborough United to Northampton Town.

"During the 1970-71 season, it seemed the Cobblers were on course for promotion but an arm injury to Frank not only ended his career but also ended the club's promotion hopes.

"After a spell as manager of Rushden, Frank ran the Racehorse and the Golden Lion in the town before moving back to Cardiff where he ran a hotel.

"The Welsh FA refused to give Frank an international cap after his fifteen minute substitute appearance v Chile for the national side. They would not even allow him to keep the shirt he wore.

"It took twenty-five years of effort from his son before the Welsh FA relented and awarded Frank his cap in 1992.