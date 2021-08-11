Cobblers duo likely to join Dyche and head out on loan

Max Dyche.

Teenagers Liam Cross and Josh Flanagan are set to join fellow academy youngster Max Dyche and head out on loan in the coming weeks.

The 18-year-old centre-back, who signed his first pro deal in the summer, has joined Kettering for a temporary spell and he won't be the last to head out on loan with Town manager Jon Brady stressing the value of young players gaining experience in local non-league circles.

"In my time here I have been very proactive in trying to get the young players loaned out to help them become first-team ready," said Brady.

"That's really important to me and for Max to play at step two, that's a very very good level and a very competitive level and I feel it will be a great experience for his development.

"What he'll learn is the physical side of the game and I think that's very important. He'll learn how to use his body better and it's a great grounding for any young player.

"We want to try and keep building these relationships with the likes of Diamonds, Kettering, Brackley, Corby and others because it's really important. We can also help them with our young lads because they are talented."

On the prospect of Flanagan and Cross being loaned out, Brady added: "We're hoping over the next week or so to get something sorted and possibly make an announcement with another local-ish side which they'll both go to."

Meanwhile, at the fans' forum last week, Brady was asked about Caleb Chukwuemeka.

"He is training well and working very hard," he replied. "At the moment he is focussing on trying to get in to our team and that’s how it should be. He is developing and getting stronger and we are really pleased with him at the moment."