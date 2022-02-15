Brady would be happy to play youngsters Pollock or Abimbola against Colchester if needed

Cobblers boss Jon Brady would have no hesitation in playing either Scott Pollock or Peter Abimbola against Colchester United this weekend.

Brady is currently short on central midfield options with Shaun McWilliams suspended for the next two games and Jack Sowerby still an injury doubt.

Paul Lewis will likely start when Colchester visit Sixfields this weekend, and if Sowerby does not make it, Pollock or Abimbola could be selected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Abimbola.

Pollock, who has endured more injury frustration this season, came through another 90 minutes in a friendly with Leicester on Monday while Abimbola impressed during a short loan spell at Corby Town.

The 17-year-old midfielder made his Cobblers debut against Brighton U21s in the EFL Trophy earlier this season and was an unused substitute at Port Vale on Saturday, alongside Pollock.

"With Shaun out, it may be one of the young lads who come in and have to do a job in that central midfield area," said Brady.

"But at the moment, we are flexible in our thoughts and out attitude towards it and we will see on the day.

Scott Pollock.

"We had a game against Leicester on Monday and that's two friendlies in the past three weeks and players who needed to get up to speed have got some match minutes under their belt, which we feel is important.

"Peter Abimbola has been out at Corby and he did very, very well. He made his debut for us against Brighton as well and he's looking good.

"He's certainly one for the future and another player to come through our academy and I have no problems if we have to play Peter or Scott.

"For me, it's more about putting round pegs in round holes instead of having to shuffle loads of things about to accommodate other players.

"If we have to do that, then we will. I think our senior players are good at making sure the young ones come in and do well.