Brady pleased with progress of young loan trio

Max Dyche.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has been delighted with the progress and form of his three young players currently out on loan.

Max Dyche, Josh Flanagan and Liam Cross have all spent the past few weeks playing regularly for local non-league clubs.

Dyche has started nearly every game for Kettering Town in the National League North, including their most recent 2-0 win over Guiseley, while Flanagan and Cross continue to impress with St Ives.

Brady has not been tempted to recall either Flanagan or Dyche despite the long-term injuries suffered by defenders Sid Nelson and Joseph Mills. The Town boss instead wants to see his young players continue to play regularly rather than sitting on the bench at Sixfields.

"For me, I've been a little bit frustrated in the past as youth team manager watching young players sit there and not develop in terms of the ones who have not had first-team opportunities," said Brady.

"We've been quite proactive in trying to get them out and get them playing because there's nothing better for them than to gain experience playing senior, men's football.

"We get reports back and all three of them, Liam, Josh and Max, are doing brilliantly well and that's great for their learning.