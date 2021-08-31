Brady pleased with 'encouraging' performance as makeshift Cobblers impress at Forest Green

Scott Pollock heads home the Cobblers' equaliser at Forest Green Rovers (Pictures: Pete Norton)

Not only was he 'encouraged' with his side's performance, he was also delighted to see certain players build up their match fitness and come through unscathed.

That included Jack Sowerby, Michael Harriman and Scott Pollock as Brady named a very makeshift XI which saw Jordan Flores and Sam Hoskins both start at full-back.

But after a shaky opening 20 minutes, and despite falling behind to Harriman's own goal, Cobblers improved markedly and enjoyed the better of it either side of half-time, with Pollock heading in an equaliser.

Jonny Maxted saves Jamille Matt's penalty in the shootout at Forest Green

Both sides could have won it thereafter but the game ended all square, and Town then claimed victory in the shoot-out to start their Trophy campaign with a couple of points in Southern Group D.

"It was good to get some minutes for a few of the boys, especially Jack Sowerby, Michael Harriman and Scotty - I could go through the whole team," said Brady.

"There were various reasons we needed fitness for each individual so it was good for the players to get minutes and build those partnerships.

"It was encouraging to come to the league leaders with a mixed team and come out with a draw and also a... 'win' on penalties? I'm still trying to get my head around that!

"I felt their goal was a bit soft because that's not how we want to press and we can be better there, but after that we worked hard and grew into the game.