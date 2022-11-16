Brady grateful for time spent with Mark Hughes after Bradford City's trip to Sixfields

Jon Brady is looking forward to once again locking horns with Mark Hughes this weekend after revealing his admiration for the Bradford City boss.

Hughes has a long and illustrious career in the game, both as a player and a manager, and Brady did not want to waste the opportunity to pick his brains following last season’s meeting at Sixfields.

Cobblers drew 0-0 with Bradford, who were mid-table at the time, in April but on this occasion both teams are very much in the hunt for promotion as they go head-to-head at Valley Parade on Saturday.

Brady said: "I had the privilege to have some time with Mark at the end of our game last season and he was good enough to sit down and talk to me for 10 or 15 minutes.

"I picked his brains on his career and his experiences and you know that a man who has been there, seen it and done it will put together a team that does really well. They are very well backed and fair play to him, he's dropped down to this level and he's proving that he can do a great job.

"I was very honoured to have that time with him and grateful that he gave me that time. Why wouldn't you try and learn off someone like that?