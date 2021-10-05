Brady 'as excited as anyone' to see Pollock in action

Scott Pollock heads in against Forest Green.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady says he's 'as excited as anyone' to see what Scott Pollock can do when back to his sharpest best.

The 20-year-old spent 16 months out of the game before finally returning to play his first competitive match at Coventry in the Carabao Cup in August.

Pollock, a product of the club's youth system, also scored and impressed against Forest Green Rovers EFL Trophy and looks set to start when Walsall visit Sixfields this evening, but he's yet to feature in the league this season.

Supporters have been clamouring for the young midfielder to play more but his former youth team boss remains cautious given the length of his absence.

"I know Scott better than anyone," said Brady. "He came out of the football & education programme and he wasn't quite ready for the youth team at the time but he is a very fast-learner.

"He has been out for 16 months with an injury that really affected him. Scott's best position is to play as a number 10 and he's highly effective in those areas but he was out for a long time.

"We want to blood him in and give him an opportunity where he's match fit enough to perform at his best. I don't want to just throw him in and take a gamble because it might take three or four games for him to get there.