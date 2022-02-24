Bradford appoint former Man City, Blackburn Rovers and Southampton manager as new boss

Mark Hughes.

Bradford City have appointed Mark Hughes as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 58-year-old has been out of the game for over three years having previously managed Manchester City, Stoke, Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League.

He has taken charge of over 450 top-flight matches and also managed Wales between 1999 and 2004.

Hughes replaces the sacked Derek Adams, who has since returned to Morecambe, and will take charge of Saturday's game against Mansfield Town. Bradford are due to visit Sixfields in April.

Hughes said: “I am really pleased to be here and am looking forward to the role, and the job in hand. It has been an exciting few days.

“It is maybe a little bit of a surprise that I have come in, but do not be put off by that!

“I am here for a reason: to make Bradford City a team people want to come and watch - and are proud to watch.

“The supporters come in their numbers, and that is the thing I have missed since being out of management. I am looking forward to the matchday, getting that adrenaline flowing and interacting with the crowd.

“Certainly, from now until the end of the year, we just want to finish strongly and see where that takes us.

“We want to move the club and everybody with it forward, and hope we can have the success everyone wants.”

Bradford CEO Ryan Sparks added: “We are delighted to have secured Mark’s services, and I am looking forward to working alongside him.

“His record and stature in the game speaks for itself, and he has achieved a great deal. To have him in our dugout is representative of the club’s ambition and desire to be successful.

“Mark expressed an interest in becoming our manager and, following talks between he, myself and Stefan (Rupp), we are today thrilled to be in a position to unveil him.

“This is without doubt one of the most significant appointments in the history of our football club. Mark recognises our true potential - and has the desire to ensure we fulfil it.

“Mark will be provided with the tools he requires in order to achieve our goals - be that in coaching, recruitment, sports science, medicine or any other area.

“He is relishing the challenges ahead and has repeatedly proven himself to thrive at elite levels of the game, in high-pressure situations.