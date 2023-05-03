Blisworth win derby 3-0 in dominant performance to stay second in The Northants Comb Premier League

Luke McDonald opened the scoring within 5 minutes for Blisworth. ‘Macca’ was allowed to drive into space and with Roades defence backing off, hit an unstoppable shot into the corner of the net from outside the box.

Despite enjoying the lions share of possession, Blisworth could not find enough quality in the final third with crosses going adrift or shots not finding the target.

Nathan Bobowicz unfortunately had a recurrence of an hamstring injury which forced him off, coach Ryan Brown will be hoping ‘Bobo’ will be fit for the two finals Blisworth have coming up in the next two weeks.

Blisworth celebrating their second goal

The closest Blisworth came to a second goal was Kieran Westbury hitting the bar after being set up by Niall Duffy.

Roade almost capitalised just before the break when they caught Blisworth on the break but when well placed, Roades no 10 hit a weak effort straight at Blisworths keeper Jack Bradshaw.

The large crowd enjoying some late evening sunshine had to wait until the 70th minute to see another goal. ‘Duffy’ picked up the ball half way inside Roades half and picked out George Wingroves run. Wingrove fired the ball into the corner of the net to put the side 2-0 up.

In between the break and Wingroves goal, Morgan Littlejohn hit the bar, lobbing the keeper but the ball rebounded off the bar.

Therecwas a large crowd for Blisworths game v Roade.

Duffy also hit the bar from 18 yards after working himself some space to fire his shot away.

Roade had a chance to pull a goal back and make it a nervy finish but the shot was hit high and wide from 12 yards out.

Blisworth introduced 16 year olds Ollie Buchan and Jake Abrahams who was making his first team debut and it was Ollie who provided the assist for Blisworths 3rd goal.

Ollie found Dan Lyons out wide, Dan taking a couple of steps inside before unleashing a shot over the keeper from 30 yards.

Duffy on his way to assist the 2nd goal

