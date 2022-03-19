Northamptonshire spinner Kerrigan not setting targets for the new season - apart from one!

Northamptonshire left-arm spinner Simon Kerrigan

The 32-year-old is looking forward to the new campaign that starts next month after he put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at Northamptonshire over the winter.

The former Lancashire left-arm spinner enjoyed a solid season in 2021, his first full campaign for the club after he joined at the conclusion of the 2019 summer that saw the team win promotion to the top flight of English cricket.

The 2021 campaign was something of a write-off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but last summer Kerrigan played plenty of cricket for his new club.

He claimed 29 wickets at an average of 26.41 in his 11 first-class appearances, with best figures of five for 39 in the defeat to Yorkshire at Wantage Road in July, one of two five-wicket hauls in the season.

The season-haul was his best return since the 35 wickets he claimed for Lancashire in 2016, although he did sit out the entire 2018 and 2019 campaigns after he dropped out of first-class cricket having fallen out of love with the game.

And that sabbatical, and his subsequent rebirth with Northants, are two of the main reasons he won’t be setting himself any milestones in 2022.

Kerrigan just wants to enjoy his cricket and it is going to simply be all about being as effective as he can be for Northants.

“I want to perform well in games, win matches for Northamptonshire and make major contributions towards winning matches,” said the Preston-born bowler when asked he if had any targets for the upcoming season ahead.

“I wouldn’t put any numbers on that, and I am at the stage of my career now where I want to just master what my craft is a little bit.

“I want to feel content that my action or how I am bowling, the areas I am bowling and what I am wanting to deliver is what it is.

“If I’m I meeting those expectations, or as close as I can be to those expectations, whether I get a five-for or a none-for, it will only unravel as it unravels.

“If I can look after my basics, and improve my basics, then I am hoping that will keep me in good stead.”

But there is one set of numbers that Kerrigan very much has his sights set on - and that is hitting three figures with the bat!

Kerrigan did produce a few crucial innings last season, scoring 224 runs at an average of 17.23, with a top score of 45 not out.

His career best score of 62 not out isn’t exactly close to the magical 100 mark, but it is clearly an ambition that the player wants to fulfil with the bat in hand.

“I am chasing that goal of trying to get a ton with the bat!,” said Kerrigan, with a smile.