Ben Fail will be in action on Saturday night (picture: Stephen Dunkley/Queensberry Promotions)

Ben Fail is ready to make another big statement when he returns to the ring on Saturday.

The former Far Cotton ABC amateur has won all six of his professional fights to date, securing five knockout successes.

He will take to the canvas at the York Hall this weekend as he goes up against experienced boxer Omir Rodriguez.

And super-welterweight southpaw Fail feels this is another chance for him to show what he's made of as he continues his rise to prominence.

"I'm 6-0 with five knockouts so I'm looking forward to this weekend and seeing what's next," Fail said.

"Every fight I've had has been a step up and I keep on making good examples of them so I plan to do the same this weekend.

"I want to take a big step up, make a statement and push on after that."

So what does Fail know about his next opponent, who has won 15 of his 35 fights to date?

"He's flying over from Panama and he's a very experienced fighter who has had more than 30 fights," Fail explained.

"He's got a 40 per cent knockout ratio and he's a good fighter but I'm looking to exploit his weaknesses.

"He's quite a negative, back-foot boxer who loves to counter so I'll be drawing him out and looking to catch him on the way in.

"He's boxed some big names and he's been in with some good fighters.

"He's as tough as they come, he doesn't really ever get stopped.

"It's a step up but it's time for me to make a statement and I'm ready to do that this Saturday."

Both Ben and his twin brother Carl have 100 per cent records in the professional arena.

And Ben said: "We're both at the beginning of our journey.

"With Carl being 10-0 and me being 6-0, we're just starting off and building our name.

"If (promoter) Frank (Warren) came to me now and asked whether I would like the English title next or any sort of title, I'd grab it with both hands.

"I feel ready, I know Carl's feeling ready as well and hopefully we can go on to bigger and better things for the rest of the year."

The Fail twins, who are 27 years old, continue to work closely with Far Cotton ABC head coach John Daly.

And Ben said: "We're always in with John, he holds pads for us.

"John's always part of the team, he got us to where we are today so you'll see us with Cotton on our back and John in our corner this Saturday."

Fail twins sponsors: Euro Building/Scaffolding; The Butchers Block UK; NME Electronics Ltd; Midshires; Empire Fightstore.