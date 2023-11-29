Win a luxury cruise in Winter Raffle for Cynthia Spencer Hospice
For just £1 per ticket, participants have the chance to win an unforgettable seven-night full board luxury cruise for two to Northern Europe, with stops at the Shetland Islands and three breathtaking Norwegian destinations – Haugesund, Flaam, and Kristiansand.
The winner will set sail from Southampton on 11th May 2024, aboard the majestic MSC Virtuosa.
Alongside the cruise, there are also cash prizes of £100 and £1000 to be won.
Anita Frith, Director of Income Generation and Communications at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, highlights the dual benefit of the raffle. She said: “Not only does the raffle offer a chance to win a magical holiday, but it also provides vital support to our patients in their critical moments. Each ticket sold is a step towards better care for those in need.”
Dr Bhav, a palliative medical consultant, emphasises the community spirit that events such as this can generate. He added: “This raffle is a wonderful way for the community to come together. With just a pound, you can contribute to our cause and stand a chance to win while ensuring that our patients and their carers receive the comfort and care they deserve.”
Tickets for this exciting raffle are available online now and can be purchased until 31 December 2023. Visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk/event/csh-winter-raffle-2023
The draw is scheduled for 12th January 2024.