What led to the bomb squad being called out and part of Northampton town centre being cordoned off

The cordon was in place for around three hours

By Carly Odell
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:46 BST

Police have revealed what led to the bomb squad being called out and a part of Northampton town centre being cordoned off.

A cordon was in place around the Sping Boroughs building site on Friday (April 28) after police and the EOD were called to reports of a possible unexploded World War Two bomb.

Police cordoned off Castle Street, Pike Lane, Horsemarket, Greyfriars, Tower Street and St Peter's Way while the incident was dealt with. The roads were closed from around 10am until around 1pm.

Police cordoned off a number of roads around the Spring Boroughs building site on Friday April 28 after reports of a possible unexploded World War Two bomb.
The bomb squad confirmed the item found was not a military device. Police have now revealed what was found that triggered the response.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “It appears the item was a piece of debris from a previous structure on the site.”

The site was formerly home to Berkeley House and St Mary’s Court. NPH is planning to build a new development with 102 flats and 24 homes.

