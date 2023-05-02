What led to the bomb squad being called out and part of Northampton town centre being cordoned off

Police have revealed what led to the bomb squad being called out and a part of Northampton town centre being cordoned off.

A cordon was in place around the Sping Boroughs building site on Friday (April 28) after police and the EOD were called to reports of a possible unexploded World War Two bomb.

Police cordoned off Castle Street, Pike Lane, Horsemarket, Greyfriars, Tower Street and St Peter's Way while the incident was dealt with. The roads were closed from around 10am until around 1pm.

The bomb squad confirmed the item found was not a military device. Police have now revealed what was found that triggered the response.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “It appears the item was a piece of debris from a previous structure on the site.”

